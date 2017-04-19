Special Force Raids Lagos Creeks, Kills One Militant

By Gboyega Akinsanmi

A special force comprising the Lagos State Marine Police, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Riot Police and Anti-Kidnapping Squad on Wednesday raided hideouts of militants in Ishawo creeks, thereby leading to the death of one suspected militant.

The operation, coordinated by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, and led by the Commander of Rapid Response Squad, Mr. Tunji Disu, also resulted in the arrest of 13 other suspected militants.

The special force raided the entire stretch of Lagos-Ogun creeks about two weeks after the suspected militants killed four police officers and one army captain, specifically in an ambush in Ishawo creeks.

Consequent upon the ambush that culminated in the death of four police officers and one military officer, the state governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode said every perpetrator linked to the act would face justice.

Giving journalists updates after the operation on Wednesday, Owoseni said 13 suspected kidnappers “have already been arrested and are currently aiding the special force to track the suspects that are still on the run”.

The police commissioner, who addressed journalists alongside the RRS commander and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Habib Aruna, acknowledged that the governor ordered the joint operation, which he said, culminated in the death of one militant and the apprehension of 13 others.

Details later…