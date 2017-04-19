Kukah Urges EFCC to Adopt More Effective Ways of Fighting Corruption  

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to adopt a more effective way of fighting corruption.

In an interview with journalists on Wednesday in Kaduna, Kukah said the manner in which huge sums of money were being hidden was very demoralising and humiliating.

The clergy man, who was attending a sensitisation seminar on money laundering/counter financing of terrorism for religious leaders organised by the Intergovernmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), said the EFCC must end the ongoing drama over the discovery of billions of naira in private residences and tell Nigerians who the owners of the monies are.

“I feel quiet demoralised, I also feel very humiliated as a Nigerian. But the confusion is not helped by the fact that we are dealing with monies that are about the sizeable budget of many states in Africa, it is just unthinkable that we can say that we have money running into billions of naira and we don’t know who has the money,” he said.

Details later…