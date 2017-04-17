NCC Gets Platinum Rating in Institutional Work Processes

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), which has strong business organisational structure, policies and practices that facilitate effective service delivery, has rated the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), high in institutional work processes.

The NCC got platinum rating, which tops institutional work processes in the country.

Director General of BPSR, Dr. Joe Abah presented the report and plaque to the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, at the NCC Headquarters in Abuja, last week.

The BPSR boss listed accountabilities and responsibilities for set standardised operating procedure (SOP) manuals of the Commission’s 19 departments, in arriving at its conclusion.

Accurate measurement of responsibilities and performance assigned to staff were the parameters for the evaluation of the Commission, Abah said.

In terms of governance, the Bureau said: “NCC strategic objectives are prioritised for potential impact using standardised principles including the balanced score card.”

NCC’s understanding of stakeholders needs and contributions are quite robust, it said, adding, its vision, strategy and impacts, complement other sectors organisational direction.

According to the Bureau, the NCC’s staff can articulate what the Commission wants to achieve, its role and purpose; strategy is considered by the management team regularly throughout the year because; since the NCC has a sense of where it is going and how it should get there.

The Bureau also rated NCC very high in procurement processes saying the Commission “has adequate systems, processes and experienced personnel responsible for executing its procurement activities in line with extant provisions of the Public Procurement Act”.

The Bureau also commended the establishment of NCC central store at Mbora, Abuja where all procurement records are archived electronically from loss.

The Bureau listed in its report that “NCC demonstrates that formal performance management processes are clearly understood, constantly applied and seen by all staff to be a valuable activity, that individual performance targets are clearly assigned with the team, business unit and overall organizational performance targets”.

According to Abah, it took BPSR, it took 15 months to go through evaluation during which period the BPSR team had a meeting with the Human Capital Department team of NCC. Based on the approval of the EVC, the evaluation of the work processes took place thereafter whereby top management, senior and junior management staff were nominated to assess the work processes of the Commission under nine main areas covering 117 questions supervised by officials of BPSR.

After the BPSR presentation, Danbatta said as someone from the academia, he is very conversant with empirical analysis and criticisms and welcomed the Bureau’s report.

These bring out the best of the situation. He thanked the Director General for the rare show of professionalism by making the presentation himself.

Director, Public Affairs at NCC, Mr. Tony Ojobo, said the conclusion by BPSR had further justified NCC’s position as a foremost regulator in Africa whose robust regulatory activities are based on international best practices.