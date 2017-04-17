Military Expresses Concern over High Wave of Extremism, Terrorism, Kidnapping in Tertiary Institutions

Paul Obi in Abuja

The Nigerian military on Monday expressed concern over the increasing cases of extremism, terrorism and kidnapping in the nation’s education tertiary institutions.

It warned that the trend portends a great danger to the nation’s security and intelligence gathering.

The Commander, National Defence College (NDC), Rear Admiral Samuel Alade, stated this in Abuja at the on-going National Security Workshop organised by the NDC, Associated Management Consulting and National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) with the theme: “Proactive and Sustainable Intelligence Gathering and Response in Tertiary Institutions.”

Alade, who was represented by Major General Ede Gabriel Ode, said though cases of extremism and other social vices in tertiary institutions were not new, the rising wave and the sophistication of acts of kidnapping and terrorism associated with academic institutions are now at an alarming rate.

The commander contended that given the high wave of extremism, terrorism and kidnapping, “the nation is in dire need of universal response mechanisms to these threats in our institutions of learning”.

More to follow…