IPOB Decries Incessant Arrest of Its Members

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised the alarm over the recent arrest of some of its members, saying the most recent happened after what it termed ‘evangelism of the gospel of Biafra’, by its members.

The group condemned the incessant harassment, arrest and illegal detention of its members in different prisons and secret cells across the country, saying there was no justification for the Nigerian security agents to continue to hound them into various detention centres.

The group’s publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, on Monday told THISDAY that just last Saturday, some of its members were again arrested on the order of the divisional police officer (DPO) of Umuebule police station in Etche Local Government of Rivers State.

He said: “On the 15th April 2017, the DPO of Umuebulu police station (Superintendent of police) SP Mary Iheanacho ordered the kidnapp of IPOB members who were doing evangelism for the restoration of ancient nation of Biafra in Umuebulu 1 Etche in Etche LGA of River State.”

Details later…