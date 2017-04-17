Foundation Honours Teachers in Lagos

Meadow Hall Foundation, a non-profit organisation, borne out of a need to improve the educational outcomes of the Nigerian child, has announced its annual merit-based Inspirational Educator Awards (INSEA), which is aimed at elevating the teaching profession and motivating school teachers and educational leaders to continue to strive for excellence in their profession.

A subsidiary of Meadow Hall Group, The Inspirational Educator Awards (INSEA), a merit-based award organised by Meadow Hall Foundation (MHF), is split into two categories; The Inspirational Teacher of the Year Award and The Inspirational Head Teacher of the Year Award.

The Inspirational Teacher of the Year Award is aimed at honouring teachers dedicated to imparting life-long learning in their students.

This prestigious award recognises, rewards, and promotes excellence in the teaching profession.

A cash award of 1,000,000 will be given to a resourceful, caring and innovative teacher who has made an inspirational impact on his or her students and community.

The Inspirational Head Teacher of the Year Award is aimed at honouring head teachers (head-teachers/headmasters/ headmistresses/principals) dedicated to achieving optimal school effectiveness. The prestigious award recognises the importance school leaders have on our educational system.