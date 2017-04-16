The Ishawo, Lagos Invasion

One of the low points of last week was the reported invasion of Yawe area of Ishawo community in Ikorodu, a Lagos district, by militants, resulting in the killings of nine persons, including five policemen and two army officers. The development has also forced residents of the community to flee their homes.

Reports had it that gunmen numbering about 40 and clad in military camouflages had stormed the area around 1am on Sunday and wreaked havoc. As at mid-week, residents still claimed some of their loved ones were yet to be found, meaning the casualties might be more at the end of the day.

The gunmen were also said to have earlier kidnapped more than nine persons including a two-year-old Chubuike Okeke. But while others were rescued by the operatives before the deadly ambush, one of the community leaders, Raheem Olanrewaju, said Okeke was still with the kidnappers, who had since been demanding ransom through recharge cards.

Suffice it to say that the periodic attacks by militants on Lagos are becoming daring and must be contained effectively. Although security under government Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos has improved tremendously from the time he newly assumed office, developments such as this are indications that government cannot afford to rest on its oars.

This is Lagos – the model state of the federation, where such criminal effrontery must be promptly tackled and prospective other criminals deterred from taking a similar plunge, otherwise, it would be suicidal. This is why the culprits in the Ishawo attack must be apprehended and made scapegoats. The killing of the security personnel is enough to spur a serious crackdown on them with positive results that would stifle others from coming any close.

Governor Ambode has a duty to rise to the occassion and boldly too. This is Lagos and criminals cannot be allowed to have a field day, no matter how daring they are. He must make a statement with this and all eyes are on him.