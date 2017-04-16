Reverse Ndume’s Suspension, Emir Appeals to Senators

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Emir of Shani in Borno State, Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi Mailafiya, has appealed to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and other senators to reverse the suspension of Senator Ali Ndume.

Ndume was suspended last month by the Senate after the investigation of Senators Saraki and Dino Melaye, which he called for.

Speaking on Saturday during the official launch and distribution of poverty alleviation materials by the embattled senator to youths, women and the less privileged in Borno South, the traditional ruler insisted that the suspension of the former Senate leader is suspension of people of Borno South from the Senate.

He said with the suspension, Ndume’s immense contributions to the people of his constituency and his unreserved commitment to always stand by the truth and fight against corruption have been put on hold.

