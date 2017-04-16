Abuja Airport Set to Re-open April 19

Chinedu Eze

All critical facilities have been put in place in the rehabilitation of the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, which dilapidated state prompted the closure of the airport six weeks ago and now is ready for flight operations.

The Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Saleh Dunoma, while carrying out the last inspection of the facility, assured Nigerians that the runway would be ready by April 17 two days before the reopening date of the runway for air traffic.

“We will be ready by Monday, the April 17, but we are leaving the remaining two days for Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), because they have to certify the airport that what we have done is in accordance with their standards. If they do that, we will bring in the traffic. But if they do not, we have the opportunity of making corrections with the two days we have saved,” he said.

On the reopening of the runway on April 19, Dunoma said: “No doubt about that, we will open it as scheduled. Just as I have said, we have been working with NCAA throughout the period, they have been making corrections. But for formality, we need to check and make sure that all the necessary corrections meet the requirement of the civil aviation authority.”

