U.J.Esuene Stadium Indoor Sports Hall Collapses

By Bassey Inyang Calabar

What could have been a disaster was averted on Good Friday in Calabar, Cross River State, when the yet-to-be completed multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall at the U. J. Esuene, Stadium collapsed.

It was gathered that the contract for the construction of the indoor sports facility was awarded at the cost of $14 million (about N2.2 billion) during the regime of Governor Liyel Imoke, and the amount paid upfront to Henley Brecon and Mayfield Limited, the handlers of the project.

The uncompleted indoor sports hall was one of the facilities meant for the hosting of the National Sports Festival, which could have been hosted by the state since.

Eyewitness account had it that the structure collapsed in the afternoon, a few minutes after some people finished cleaning the debris from the uncompleted facility.

