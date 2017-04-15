Lagos Goes on 24-Hour Power Supply for Easter

The Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDC) has assured that it would ensure customers of uninterrupted power supply throughout the Easter period.

To achieve this, the company said it had already adopted some measures to.

According to NAN, General Manager, Corporate Communications of the company, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, said Friday that the company was aware of the high expectations of customers to enjoy regular power supply during Easter.

“EKEDC has put in place measures to ensure that the customers’ hopes are not dashed.

“We assure customers within our operational territory of uninterrupted electricity supply during Easter.

“We will ensure that energy from the National Grid is adequately distributed to customers,” Idemudia assured.

He, however, warned against vandalism and tampering with equipment in the zone as it could cause deaths or serious injuries. According to him, frequent damage of such equipment would cause outage.

“It is illegal and dangerous for anyone to trade, live or work near electricity installations or even tamper with them.

“The company is determined to deliver power supply to its customers in a very safe manner; we will collaborate with communities to safeguard electricity installations,” he said.

The EKEDC spokesman appealed to consumers to ensure that their homes and business premises were properly wired and earthed by engaging only approved technicians to ensure safety of lives and property.

He said the management had set up a committee to ensure that health, safety and environment were fully integrated in its operations, adding, we at EKEDC values health and environment because our operation is not just to sell electricity and make money, but to ensure a safe use of the product.”

He advised electricity consumers to refrain from patronising unlicensed electricians when faults occurred on their power lines or appliances.

On fault clearing in the zone, Idemudia said a special fault clearing team had been set up in all the business districts to facilitate quick response to customers’ complaints.

He warned owners of houses built under high tension wires and cables to relocate without further delay.

“It is also the expectation of the company that customers on their own will settle their electricity bills promptly to avoid disconnection.”