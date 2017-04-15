Goal Partners with Remo Stars

Football website, Goal.com, a subsidiary of Perform Group, have reached an agreement with Nigeria Professional Football League side, Remo Stars to become the Online Media Partner of the club.

The agreement will see Goal.com promote Remo Stars across its digital platforms with weekly editorials, features, news and

players’ profiles.

Goal.com will in turn enjoy first access to management and players post-match, images and other content for promotional purposes.

Remo Stars will enjoy the benefits of being associated with one of the most visited football website in Nigeria, with a network of more than 36 editions across the globe publishing in more than 30 languages.

Speaking about the partnership, Perform West Africa Country Manager, Mr. Seun Methowe said, “We have been looking for strategic ways to engage the budding Nigerian domestic

football scene and Remo Stars is a club that fits into our vision.”

“They are a dynamic young club that have ambition to grow into a successful brand. With Goal’s Online Media Partnership, Remo Stars will be able to tell the stories of their club on

and off the pitch to our wide network of discerning users who are obsessed with football,” Methowe concluded.

Remo Stars General Manager Mr. Lookman Ogungberin also spoke about the partnership: “Remo Stars have entered into this agreement with Goal.com Nigeria in order to grow our

brand equity. While we continue to strive for success on the pitch, we believe telling our stories in and out of the pitch through Goal.com will create the synergy we need to become a

respected club in Nigeria.”

The deal would run for one year in its first instalment with an option of extension.