Wema Bank Expands Branch Network

Nume Ekeghe

Wema Bank Plc has expanded its branch network by recently reopening its branch in Kaduna which was inaugurated by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai.

Speaking at the inaguration ceremony, el-Rufai expressed joy at the return of Wema Bank to Kaduna State to improve financial inclusion and contribute to the infrastructural development of the state.

“We are glad to have you back.”

The Chairman of Wema Bank, Mr. Adeyinka Asekun, who also spoke at the commissioning, said when Wema Bank regained a national banking licence, one of the first places the bank considered to return to was Kaduna “because we believe in the development going on here and we are glad to be back home”.

Asekun also congratulated the governor on the successful convening of the 2nd Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit. He further expressed appreciation to the governor on behalf of the board, management and staff of Wema Bank for taking time out of his busy schedule to commission the Kaduna branch.

Speaking earlier at the 2nd Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADINVEST), the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank Segun Oloketuyi said: “While it is an immense pleasure to participate in KADINVEST personally and on behalf of Wema Bank, I also believe that the need for tangible investment in Kaduna State is now. As such, today the commencement of KADINVEST 2.0 also marks the opening of our Kaduna branch as we aim to further expand our footprint within the state in the medium to long-term.

“Wema Bank Plc is therefore pleased to be associated with KADINVEST. We remain committed to the growth of the state and furtherance of the governor’s economic agenda in ensuring that Kaduna State plays a critical role in ensuring a robust and truly diversified Nigerian economy.”