Moghalu Bags Honorary Doctorate

The Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (formerly Anambra State University) has conferred an honorary doctoral degree of Doctor of Laws (LL.D.) Honoris Causa on former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu.

Moghalu is the founder of Sogato Strategies LLC, and Professor of Practice in International Business and Public Policy at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, Massachusetts, USA.

The Vice-Chancellor of Ojukwu University, Professor Fidelis Uzochukwu Okafor, according to a statement, conferred the honour on Moghalu at the university’s 8th convocation ceremony held recently at the university in Igbariam, Anambra State.

The university said it decided to honour Moghalu in recognition of his achievements in the academia and scholarship, his statesmanship, and his contributions to Nigeria’s economic development, particularly in the banking sector during his service as Deputy Governor of the CBN, and to the Nigerian society at large through his excellent leadership qualities.

Moghalu served as Deputy Governor of the CBN from 2009 to 2014 and was the head of the Financial System Stability (FSS) Directorate that implemented the apex bank’s extensive reform of the banking sector under the then CBN Governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. After he completed his five-year tenure at the CBN, Moghalu was appointed Professor of Practice in International Business and Public Policy at Tufts University, one of the premier universities in the United States, in 2015.

Odumegwu Ojukwu University at the same convocation ceremony also conferred the honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) Honoris Causa on the former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo, and the honorary degree of Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa on Chike Onyejekwe, former Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd. (SNEPCO).