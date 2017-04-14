LSETF Promotes ‘Made in Lagos’

In keeping up with its commitment to creating an enabling environment for small businesses to thrive in Lagos State, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) held a two-day workshop on export for its beneficiaries this week.

The workshop was in partnership with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Lagos Chapter, and was aimed at training LSETF beneficiaries to scale up their businesses for export, take advantage of export opportunities in their line of business as well as receive information on the policies that guide export in their countries of interest.

Speaking about the purpose of the workshop, the LSETF’s Executive Secretary Akin Oyebode, in a statement said the workshop was targeted at the LSETF beneficiaries who qualify for export because of the goods they produce.

“Asides its overarching mandate, the LSETF intended to provide business support, advisory services and access to new markets for all its beneficiaries. That is why we have partnered with the Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to help achieve this.

“In addition to the Nigerian Export Promotion Council sessions, we will also have facilitators from the Nigerian Customs Service and NAFDAC. We believe the timing of this workshop is perfect, especially in this era of low oil prices, and a shift towards non-oil sources of foreign exchange by the federal and state governments. Our intention is to position Lagos at the forefront of this shift,” he said.