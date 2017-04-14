Gunmen Kill Four in Abaji Market in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

Some yet-to-be identified gunmen on Thursday attacked Abaji Market in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, killing four persons, with several others sustaining severe injuries

The attack is coming a few weeks after the bloody attack on Zaki Biam market that claimed several lives.

It also happened after some special forces from the Force Headquarters were deployed in the area to stem the wanton killings in the Benue North East senatorial district.

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen came in at about noon in a Toyota Corolla popularly known as ‘dog yash.’

“Nobody expected what actually happened given the level of security in Sankera, but the fearless armed men drove straight into the centre of the market and started shooting sporadically.

“About two persons died on the spot while two others died while being conveyed to the hospital for medical attention. Many others also sustained serious injuries,” the eyewitness said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, who confirmed the attack, however, said only one person was killed while three others sustained bullet wounds.

Yamu explained that the home of Tor Abaji, the paramount ruler of the area, was attacked and set ablaze, adding that the incident was more of a reprisal.

The PPRO said normalcy had returned to the community, promising that steps were on to apprehend the masterminds of the attack.