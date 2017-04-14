Customs to Issue Licenses for Bonded Vehicle Terminals across Nigeria

Eromosele Abiodun

To eliminate the difficulties experienced by importers and agents desperately looking for funds to clear their vehicles from the ports to avoid losing them as overtime cargoes, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is set to issue licenses for establishment of Inland bonded vehicle terminals across the country.

This according to the Customs spokesman, Joseph Attah, is to create ease in the automobile business and increase commercial activities thereby boosting to the economy.

Attah said the NCS is set to commence issuance of licenses to interested auto dealers or any person who intends to operate bonded Vehicle terminals.

The Service according to him, will consider ownership of fenced landed space with designated building for customs outpost within the terminals and a N50million bank bond after detailed study of the company’s profile before issuing licenses to applicants.

The Customs spokesman said the new regime of car holding which is coming after the ban on the importation of vehicles through the land borders will boost auto businesses, strengthen national economy and security.

Apart from removing the burden of duty payment at the ports of discharge from the operator, there will be many positive multiplier effects like spare part shops, mechanic villages, food vendors and many more.

“I can tell you that commercial bank branches around such terminals will be springing up very soon, “he said.

He promised that full customs functions of examination, assessment for value and prevention of smuggling through any form of concealment in vehicles will not be compromised under the new regime.

“Operators will be allowed to take delivery of their vehicles to their terminals under customs escort and pay duty as the cars are bought within a 28 days grace period. Customs will only approach the dealers for duty payment at the expiration of the 28 days period as operators now make sales from imported cars before duty payment at their bonded terminals. For ease of duty collection and security, the customs will maintain presence inside the terminals.

“Bills of laden will indicate actual terminals where the imported vehicles will be transferred to and will make for easy evacuation from the ports to the designated terminals. Unlike previous methods of collecting duties on vehicles before they exit the ports, which poses risks of congestion and possibility of being declared as overtime cargo due to lack of immediate funds to clear, the new regime will feature a seamless transfer of cars from the ports to bonded terminals, “he said.

Attah added, ”Interested businesspersons and car dealers are expected to apply to the Controller General of Customs through the Area Controllers of the place the terminal is to be sited. There will be chains of legitimate job opportunities for banks, auto mechanics, spare part dealers, vulcanising service providers and other ancillary vehicle related businesses and jobs.”

Furthermore, he said that whatever job losses that were associated with the ban on vehicle importation through the land borders would be covered as the economy will be better for it.

The new method, he explained, is a departure from the previous regimes which only provided licenses for container terminals.

“Operators who make fast sales of their vehicles consignments within 28 days will little or nothing to pay duty on as buyers would pay duty for what they bought before driving out of the terminals. Only unsold vehicles that are left in the terminals after the period will attract customs immediate demand for duty payments from the Operator. This removes the stresses associated with importers and agents desperately looking for funds to clear their vehicles away from the ports or risk losing them as overtime cargoes, “he stressed.