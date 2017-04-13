SKG Pharma Launches Rulox Tablet, Rewards Loyal Partners

By Martins Ifijeh

SKG Pharma Ltd, a pharmaceutical brand in the West African sub region has introduced into the Nigerian market its Rulox brand of antacid tablets. The new product was unveiled to the public during the just concluded SKG Pharma Annual Trade Partners Conference, held in Lagos recently.

Rulox antacid which already has oral suspension in the market is used in the management of Peptic ulcer, Dyspepsia, Reflux oesophagitis and gastritis, heartburns including heart burn in pregnancy, gastro intestinal flatulence and discomfort due to excess stomach gas. It is chewable and comes in handy transparent sachet enclosing the pink tablets making it easier to carry when going out of home. Trade partners and other guests who sampled the product during the launch testified to the pleasing taste and instant relief it gives.

The Trade Partners Conference is a platform by SKG Pharma to reward distributors who play major role in the company’s overall distribution value chain.

Among key distributors who were rewarded in this year’s event include Jonaco Pharmacy Ltd, Onitsha who emerged overall best Trade partner of the year, Simba Pharmacy Ltd, Lagos and Tanimola Pharmacy Ltd Ibadan who took second and third positions respectively.

In his remark during the conference, Managing Director, SKG Pharma, Mr. Okey Akpa, expressed deep appreciation to the company’s trade partners for their tenacity and resilience in ensuring that the company’s products get to the consumers in all towns and villages in the country in the midst of national economic meltdown last year.

Akpa said that the essence of the annual conference was to interact with their partners in business, feel their pulse, note their challenges and fashion out modalities of meeting their needs for the overall growth of the company and profitability of the trade partners.