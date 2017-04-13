Paralysed Broadcaster Needs 25M to Treat Spinal Cord Injury

Martins Ifijeh

If nothing is done, Jude Ikegwuonu, a broadcaster, who was involved in a ghastly car accident in July, 2013 may not walk again. The accident affected his spinal cord (c5/c6), rendering him paralysed on all four limbs (quadriplegia).

Doctors handling his case say he requires $50,000 (N25,000.000,00) to get his life back. Accepting his fate as a quadriplegic, bedridden with excruciating pains, the ace broadcaster, is in need of assistance to raise the money to enable him acquire mobility aids such as stairs-climbing wheelchair, mobile ramps, and wheel chair van.

Ikegwuonu, who wishes to practice journalism again, also requires physiotherapy as he is going through severe pains in his spinal cord. Driven by his passion for broadcasting and believing that his paralysed state is not an obstacle to achieving greater heights, Ikegwuonu has recorded many inspirational videos that have touched many lives and he also does part time broadcasting job to make ends meet.

Ikegwuonu who worked with Nigeria Info FM 92.3 Port Harcourt, Channels Television, among others until his accident, said, “I need the support of Nigerians to enable me live a productive life again. I don’t believe that I cannot function even in this condition. I believe that even in my condition, I still have the ability to function optimally like every other person; touch lives and make impact in the society.

“There are certain therapy I should be undergoing, such as MRI, medical check up in my spine and brain, but because there is no money, I have not gone for the tests. My doctor said therapy is essential in my condition, just like the one I underwent when I was transferred to India in 2015 where I underwent occupational therapy sessions for seven months, which helped me in moving my hands, even though my fingers are not working. I trust God to touch the heart of all those that would read my story and support me in any way they can.

“If I get these mobility aids, I can go back to work, earn a living and get other needs. Please you can donate to Jude Ikegwuonu, Guaranty Trust Bank, , Account number: 0016988982 or call 08028294451.