Oba to Treat 500 Ailing Subjects Free to Mark Coronation

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A first class traditional ruler in Ekiti State and the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Ajibade Alabi, will treat 500 ailing subjects of the community free being part of the activities marking the fifth coronation anniversary slated for April 22, 2017.

Oba Alabi, a former Nigerian Consular in Cameroun, was crowned during

the administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi after the demise of Oba Adeyemi Ademileka who ruled the kingdom for decades.

According to a statement signed by Lagos lawyer and chairman of the coronation anniversary, Mr Femi Falana(SAN), on Thursday, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Governor Ayodele Fayose will be guests of honour respectively.

He said the health intervention, which will hold at Agbajeola Hall, Ojulawe in Ilawe Ekiti, would boost the life expectancy of the indigenes of the town and make them to be economically viable.

Details later…