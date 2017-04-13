House C’ttee Mulls Summoning Jonathan over Malabu Oil Deal

Says former president was mentioned in Italian probe

EFCC raids Adoke’s Kano residence, uncovers another cash haul in Lagos

Tobi Soniyi in Lagos and James Emejo in Abuja

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the alleged corruption, malpractices and breach of due process in the sale of Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL 245) originally held by Malabu Oil and Gas Limited to Shell’s subsidiaries in Nigeria and Nigerian Agip Oil Company for $1.3 billion, on Wednesday confirmed that it was considering summoning former President Goodluck Jonathan whose government approved the deal.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Rasak Atunwa, in a statement, said based on the proceedings in the Italian courts instituted by the Public Prosecutor of Milan in which ministers in former President Jonathan’s administration were mentioned, including Jonathan himself, the committee was considering inviting him to give evidence.

He said the committee was of the view that the former president might be in a position to assist with its inquiries on the transaction that has led to prosecutions in Italy and Nigeria simultaneously.

He affirmed that the committee was considering inviting the former president to give evidence before it, adding that an announcement would be made once a firm decision is taken on the matter.

He said new findings from the ongoing probe by Italian prosecutors had generated facts, which have firmly placed Jonathan on the committee’s radar.

The House had by a resolution set up and mandated the committee to among other things, conduct a thorough examination of the process and circumstances surrounding OPL 245 and identify culpability of any persons, groups or organisations involved in the transaction.

“The committee is aware of recent information that have come to light, both nationally and internationally, indicating that former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan may have been complicit in the controversial OPL 245 deal.

“The committee is also closely monitoring the proceedings in the Italian courts instituted by the Public Prosecutor of Milan in which ministers in the Jonathan administration were mentioned including President Jonathan himself,” the statement added.

Jonathan, however, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. On Tuesday, he also dismissed allegations that he was paid $200 million from the proceeds of the sale of the deepwater oil block said to hold nine billion in oil reserves.

The statement from the House committee came on the heels of reports that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had carried out a raid on the Kano residence of a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Adoke (SAN), over his alleged corrupt involvement in the Malabu Oil transaction.

A source who confided in THISDAY, said the operatives broke into the former minister’s home.

The source, a woman, who was not authorised to speak on the incident, said she did not know whether the operatives came with a search warrant or not.

She said: “They found nothing after breaking down the doors of his residence in Kano.

“There was no evidence of a search warrant but they broke down some doors, searched everywhere and the roof. No information on the actual mission of the operatives.

“This invasion is without deference to the ongoing cases in court against the ex-AGF.”

Adoke was charged before two high courts alongside others for his role in facilitating the settlement of the resolution of the dispute over OPL 245 between Malabu Oil and Gas Limited and Shell.

The former minister, however, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He has written to both Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the incumbent AGF, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Despite these letters, the EFCC went ahead to press charges against him.

So far, the commission has been unable to arraign him because the former minister is at The Hague, The Netherlands, where he is studying for a post-graduate programme in law.

A couple of weeks ago, the commission orally sought the advice of the court on whether it should apply for a warrant for the arrest of the former AGF to compel his attendance in court.

The trial judge, Justice John Tsoho, however said that there was no basis for the issuance of a warrant in the absence of a proper application.

The judge had said: “Once a person has been arraigned before a court and is attempting to escape, then it becomes necessary to issue a warrant of arrest; but in this case, Adoke has not been arraigned before this court. The matter is still at the investigative stage so such an order is not necessary.”

The judge then adjourned the case to June 13 for arraignment.

Meanwhile, two days after it uncovered N250 million at the popular Balogun market in Lagos, the EFCC on Wednesday again discovered large sums of cash in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the EFCC, about $38 million, N23 million and £27,000 cash was uncovered in an apartment believed to be on Osborne Road, Ikoyi, during a sting operation by its operatives from the Lagos Zone.

The commission was silent on the address of the apartment or the ownership of the cash.