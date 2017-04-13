El-Rufai Applauds UK Govt, Inspects MNCH2 Renovated Solar Powered PHC In Badarawa

By Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai has commended the Department for International Development for making a difference in the livelihoods of the people of the state especially mothers and children through their health investments.

The Governor made the remarks recently during an inspection visit to the Badarawa Primary Health Centre in Kaduna, renovated with funding from the UK government through the Maternal Newborn and Child Health programme (MNCH2) in collaboration with Solar Nigeria programme.

The 29-bed facility is equipped with solar panels to provide 24 hours electricity and comprehensive health services to about 30,000 people living within nine communities in the Badarawa ward of Kaduna North Local Government.

Conducting the governor around the facility, the Matron in Charge, Jumai Haruna, disclosed that the facility has witnessed increased demand for services since the renovation exercise was completed, adding that the governor should provide security for the solar panels and a borehole for the facility.

“Without this collaboration we would not have achieved impact,“ said the Project Manager with Solar Nigeria, Tinyan Ogiehoi. “MNCH2 assisted us with the selection of the sites.” According to him, the solar panels are guaranteed to last for 25 years.

In his remarks, the Nigeria country head of DFID, Ben Mellor, thanked Governor el-Rufai for his commitment to improving health outcomes in his state. He disclosed that the Badarawa PHC is one of over 115 facilities supported by DFID. He noted that the facility has witnessed increased turnout and utilisation of the services provided.

The Badarawa PHC recorded increased turnout of antenatal care attendance by 7.7 per cent deliveries by 35.5 per cent, routine immunisation by 11.9 per cent and 25 per cent for family planning acceptors within the last three months.