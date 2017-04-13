Buhari Consoles Parents of Chibok Girls, Says I Feel What You Feel

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday encouraged the parents of the remaining students of Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State abducted on April 14, 2014, by members Boko Haram insurgents not to lose hope, saying “I feel what you feel.”

Buhari in a message he personally signed in commemoration of the third year anniversary of the abduction of the girls on Thursday , said the government was currently negotiating with parties concerned for the release of the girls who are still in captivity of Bomo Haram.

Details later…