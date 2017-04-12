Fayose, Makarfi’s Backers are Lawless, Says Ogundipe

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The factional National Vice-Chairman (South-west) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Makanjuola Ogundipe, has described Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose and other backers of the Ahmed Makarfi-led group of the party as lawless and unrepentant law breakers, who are not fit to be leaders.

Ogundipe, who spoke in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, accused Fayose and those he described as law breakers as the ones stoking unending war in the party.

Responding to the factional South-west zonal meeting hosted on Tuesday and presided over by factional zonal chair, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, at the Ado Ekiti Government House, Ogundipe maintained that Senator Ali Modu Sheriff is the National Chairman affirmed by the law court.

The former Ekiti PDP chairman under whose tenure Fayose won the 2014 governorship election said party leaders and people of the South-west recognise Sheriff “and will always give him support”.

Ogundipe said: “The law-abiding people in the South-west recognise Sheriff as the PDP National Chairman and so will always give him support. Sheriff is preaching peace and moving the party forward in the face of all adversities.”

Details later…