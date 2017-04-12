EFCC Raids Adoke Residence in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano residence of a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Muhammad Bello Adoke, was on Wednesday raided by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The iron doors of the house were broken to access the building, while the raid lasted two hours.

THISDAY gathered that Adoke’s wife left the building a few hours before the EFCC operatives arrived for the raid.

Efforts made by THISDAY to contact the Media Officer of the EFCC in Kano zone, Mr Idris Nadabo, to shed light on why Adoke’s residence was raided probed abortive.