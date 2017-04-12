Dybala’s Brace Gives Juventus Vital 3-0 Win over Barca

.explosion hit Dortmund and Monaco match

Paulo Dybala upstaged his fellow Argentine Lionel Messi by scoring two exquisitely taken goals to set Juventus on the way to an emphatic 3-0 win over an underwhelming Barcelona in the Champions League yesterday.

Spanish side, who overcame a 4-0 first-leg deficit in the previous round to beat Paris St Germain, will have to pull a similar trick out of the hat after being comprehensively outplayed in the quarter-final first leg.

Dybala fired Juve ahead in the seventh minute and added the second goal before the half hour while defender Giorgio Chiellini headed in the third early in the second half in another rousing Juventus performance.

It could have been worse for Barca as Gonzalo Higuain, usually Juve’s most dangerous marksman, missed two chances that he would usually have snapped up.

This evening, Bayern Munich will host Real Madrid while Atletico will square up against Leicester City.

Meanwhile, in the other match that was supposed to be played yesterday, Police confirmed that there were three explosions around the Dortmund team bus

Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League quarter-final with Monaco has been postponed after the Dortmund team bus was damaged by an explosion.

The German team confirmed that defender Marc Bartra was injured in an incident near their hotel and required hospital treatment.

The match will now be played at Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion at 17:45 BST tonight.

Police confirmed there had been three explosions in the area of the team bus.

Dortmund’s chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said: “There has been an attack with explosives on the team bus.

“The whole team is in a state of shock – you can’t get pictures like that out of your head.”

Windows were broken on the bus, which was six miles from the stadium at the time of the incident at around 18:00 BST, and former Barcelona centre-back Bartra was sent to hospital, reportedly with minor injuries.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy tweeted his support, wishing Bartra a quick recovery, as did his former club.