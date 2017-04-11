Ex-First Lady, Patience Jonathan Sighted at Skye Bank in Abuja

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

A mild drama ensued on Monady at the Maitama of Skye Bank in Abuja between the former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan and the officials of the bank.

Mrs. Jonathan, who according to a source, arrived at the bank premises as early as 10a.m. in her attempt to cash a cheque, was denied by what a source within the bank noted was in line with the directive of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A Federal High Court in Lagos had last Thursday ordered the unfreezing of the Skye Bank account of the former first lady alleged to contain $5.8 million.

The EFCC had in November 2016 filed an application before the court seeking an order freezing the account.

Dressed in flowing gown, Patience, full of smiles, was seen living the bank premises some minutes past 4 p.m.

All attempts to speak with her proved abortive as her security aides shielded her from journalists, and in the process, broke the camera of one of the journalists.

However, a source within the bank disclosed that in line with the EFCC’s directive, she was unable to cash her cheque.

All efforts to speak with her lawyer, Mr. Ogboli, proved abortive as he managed to muttered some words: “All is well, we will issue a statement on this; we will certainly get back to you.”