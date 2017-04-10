Shagari Seeks More Funding for NOUN

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Second Republic President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, on Monday canvassed for more funding for the National Open University of Nigeria ( NOUN), to enable it ensure improved access of tertiary education to many Nigerians.

Shagari made the remark when the Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Abdallah Uba Adamu, paid him a courtesy call in his residence in Sokoto.

He said NOUN, which was established in 1983, require more funds to carry out its activities.

“There is no doubt that NOUN needs more funds to conduct its activities, as well as sustain its status as the largest university in West Africa.

“I am really happy that a University I established in 1983 has blossomed into a mega-university, with a student population of over 250,000.”

More to follow…