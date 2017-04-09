Kunle Afolayan Takes a Shot at Comedy in ‘Omugwo’

The prolific producer’s new film is a departure from his usual serious plots. In ‘Omugwo’, Kunle Afolayan employed interesting comical characters whose catchy phrases will leave audience in stitches.

Starring Nollywood stars Patience Ozorkwo, Ayo Adesanya, Ken Eric, Omowunmi Dada and others, ‘Omugwo’ explores the challenges faced by new mothers as they embrace motherhood.

Named after the Igbo tradition of mothers living with their children after childbirth to take care of them and also teach them how to care for the newborns, Afolayan exposes the viewer on this aspect of Igbo culture with a twist. A young couple had just had their first baby and the mothers are interested in taking care of the daughter and the new child.

Against different cultural views and upbringing, ‘Omugwo’ delights as well as educate. It directs the audience mind on issues bordering motherhood such as post-pregnancy trauma. The comical relief is provided by Patience Ozorkwo and Ayo Adesanya who played the mothers of the couple.

The film is part of the three films Africa Magic commissioned Afolayan to produce. It is now showing in cinemas across the nation.

GOLDBERG EXCELLENCY TOUR CLIMAXES

After weeks of touring different Southwest cities including Abeokuta, Ilorin, Ikare Akoko, Ado-Ekiti and Benin, the Goldberg Excellency Tour came to an exciting climax in Oyo during its Excellent Nite.

The event which was held at Dacamca Hotel, Tobacco Area, Oyo, witnessed an influx of indigenes and fun lovers who trooped to the venue to celebrate the Excellent Drummers in town. After a town procession and audition of the drummers, five groups qualified to the final of the Excellent Nite.

Agborako Onibata Ara beat all other groups to the overall prize and went home with Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira. Asamu Ayan emerged the second best drum band and took home One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira while Apeke Ajobata emerged third with a prize of One Hundred Thousand Naira.

Amuludun Group and Omo Ayan emerged fourth and fifth position and went home with Fifty Thousand Naira each.

An elated indigene, Muyideen Mubarak, who was at the venue to witness the fun explained that no one has ever really looked forward to when traditional drummers would come out en-masse and compete for a prize like this in town. “This is what makes Goldberg unique, by identifying with the local people,” he said.

Funso Ayeni, Senior Brand Manager, Regional Mainstream Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc revealed that the Excellency Tour will deepen the brand’s identification with the cultural values of the South West people which is evident in the touring activities in various locations over the past six weeks.

WOMAN RISING RETURNS

Woman Rising, the annual celebration of women through Music, Arts and Networking is here again. The show started yesterday and will climax today, April 9 in a two-day extravaganza in its usual extension of the annual celebration of International Women’s Day.

Now in its seventh year, Woman Rising has evolved from a small 50-person gathering which debuted in 2011 to a comprehensive, far-reaching and impactful annual two-day meeting of women across the creative and business spectrums alike – attracting over 500 women cumulatively.

Our 2017 ensemble will feature Adunni Nefertiti (all-female acapella folk group), Kaline, amazing newcomers Evelle, Debbie and Sheillah, as well as our international guest percussionist Angela Paz Alhucema (Chile). We also look forward to having longtime friend of the house, ChiGurl finally on the WOMAN RISING stage.

The two-day event will be hosted by award winning actress, Lala Akindoju across various venues allowing women and the men who love them to connect, empower and celebrate womanhood and the accomplishments of women in business, the humanities, philanthropy and the arts. The weekend will begin with Woman Rising’s landmark exclusive networking brunch and will be concluded with a grand and very critically acclaimed music concert featuring ALL WOMEN performers. The weekend will also feature a private fringe art salon – all focused on womanhood and creativity. According to a statement from, Ugoma Adegoke & Zebra Living, conveners of the event.

LAGOS INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL SELECTS CHARITY PARTNERS

Inspiro Productions, producers of the The Lagos International Jazz Festival, has selected Sesor and Downs Syndrome Foundations as official charity partners for this year’s 505050JAZZ Lagos@50 Special Edition of the Lagos International Jazz Festival. Both charities will have their stands at various festival venues, advocate and fund-raise for displaced persons and people living with Down Syndrome in Nigeria at this year’s International Jazz Festival.

The Lagos International Jazz Festival holds at the Freedom Park Broad Street, Lagos Island from April 28-30 with various events to be held across the city of Lagos in the month of April to mark the Jazz Appreciation Month (JAM) which climaxes in the UNESCO recognized International Jazz Day on April 30.

Inspiro Productions CEO and Jazz Festival director, Ayoola Sadare, said, “The Festival is pleased to be joining forces for good with two charities this year. We look forward to working with Sesor to advance the cause of the displaced and other disaster survivors across Nigeria. We are also partnering with The Down Syndrome Foundation. Both charities do critically important work and we hope that the platform The Lagos International Jazz Festival provides for the promotion of these causes will go a long way towards improving the lives of the Nigerians they serve.”