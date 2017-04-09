Glo Takes Stay Buzzin Parties to Five Cities

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Globacom has flagged its six-month-long music and comedy shows with superlative parties held in five different cities over the weekend. The well attended parties tagged Glo #Stay Buzzin were held simultaneously in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Benin and Port Harcourt and drew youths, fun lovers and students of higher institutions in the cities who came to savour the evening of fun with entertainment superstars. Globacom said the parties were organised to flag off the music and comedy shows scheduled to hit 27 Nigerian cities from April 7. The company also used the parties to introduce Glo Cafe, an app designed for all categories of telecom subscribers, particularly students and youths. A one-stop telecommunication solution, Glo Cafe offers games, videos, music, sports,entertainment and e-commerce. It is also the fastest and easiest way to recharge the Glo account.

The company said: “Glo Cafe is not just an entertainment portal, but it also helps customers recharge data and airtime, e-top up, as well as maintain their account status, among other values. It can be downloaded by existing subscribers by sending Buzz to 288.” In Lagos, the show was held at the House of Haze near the University of Lagos. Students of the school and those from the Yaba Polytechnic came out in large numbers and their thirst for fun was assuaged with good music and rich doze of comedy from Omni, Whalemouth and humour merchant, Bovi, who anchored the show. The atmosphere was further electrified when mega star and King of the Street, Olamide arrived the party. Similarly, it was fun all the way in Abuja as youths from different educational campuses in and around the federal capital territory converged for a night of fun and entertainment at Empire Lodge, Stamford Hotel, Kubwa for the Glo sponsored Stay Buzzing party. Most of the students came from University of Abuja, Veritas University, Dorben Polytechnic and College of Education, Zuba. The presence of Glo Ambassador, Sani Danja heightened the excitement as the students took turns to take ‘selfie’ with him. The Glo #Stay Buzzing Party did not stop there. At Option 24 at Ikolaba GRA, Ibadan, Korede Bello dished out melodious songs from his repertoire to the delight of students who came in bus loads from the University of Ibadan, Lead City University and The Polytechnic, Ibadan among other tertiary institutions.

Also in Port Harcourt, it was unbridled fun and entertainment when the grand masters of data hosted youths drawn mainly from nearby University of Port Harcourt to a pulsating Stay Buzzing party to herald its 6-month nationwide mega shows kicking off in April. They came, dressed up to the nines and ready for dancing action. Dance hall music mega star, Timaya joined senior officials of Globacom, namely, Mr. Bisi Koleosho, Globacom’s Head of Operations, Mr. Ashok Israni, Regional Chief Marketing Officer and Augustine Mamuro, National Sales Coordinator among others to party with the youths. In Benin, students from University of Benin, UNIBEN, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and Federal Polytechnic, Auchi and other fun seekers were wowed at the Glo #Stay Buzzing party held at the Hexagon Night Club, GRA, Benin City. Most intriguing is the dramatic manner the duo of two Glo brand ambassadors – ace comedian, Gordons and the most sensational Nigerian female vocalist, Omawumi – anchored the show to the delight of the ecstatic students.

WHO WINS BB NAIJA TODAY?

It has been eleven weeks of high-tempo emotions, strategies, alliances, twists and creativity, as the number one reality show in Africa, Big Brother Naija, draws to a fever-pitch finale. Five housemates: TBoss, Bisola, Debie-Rise, Marvis and last-man standing, Efe, will slug it out this Sunday as Africa and Nigeria vote for their favourite housemates.

Interestingly, campaigns by fans have also entered another gear as celebrities and online personalities have identified with housemates of their choice and even expended personal resources to ensure their favourite choice wins the coveted prize. Comedian I Go Die, contributed N1million naira to support Efe, who he says is Warri and in the words of time-tested creed; ‘Warri no dey carry last’.

Other celebrities supporting an Efe victory are Olamide, Basketmouth, Ali Baba, AY, Ice Prince, Seyi Law with his daughter Tiwa and KCee. Comments like ‘Based on logistics, Efe must win’ and the promise of recharge cards for TeamEfe voters to ensure Efe clinches the prize money. Even ex-housemates Bally, Bassey and Uriel are rooting for Efe. The hash tag #TeamEfe and #EfeNation is still trending

On the other hand, supporters of TBoss are not going to sleep. They have also revved up massive campaign as we countdown to Sunday for the final show. Celebrities like Uti Nwachulwu, Beverely Osu, Linda Ikeji and Omosede Igbinedion as well as some of her die-hard fans, have used their social media accounts to canvass for votes. It is looking like a two-horse race with Bisola having a chance from the outside.

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor, Delta State, has said the state is proud of Efe and stands solidly behind him as he races towards the winning post. Yahaya Bello, Governor, Kogi State has said concerted efforts are being made to give Debie-Rise as much support as needed. He said Kogi State is determined to stand by Debie-Rise.

The Rivers State government like its Kogi State counterpart has urged its citizens to support Marvis, who is from Eleme in the State. A picture from an official government circular was circulated on social media directing fans and the state to vote for Marvis. For TBoss, even though the Edo state governor is yet to make a categorical statement, one of her strongest supporters from the state is Hon Omosede Igbinedion, Member, House of Representative.

Bisola hails from Ogun State. However, support is strong for her in Bayelsa where a huge bill board was erected in support of her. Being that her mother is form Bayelsa State; some individuals took it upon themselves to support Bisola whose mother is a daughter of the soil.

O’NATURALS PROMOTES EXCELLENCE

O’Naturals Beauty, the parent company of O’Naturals Natural Hair Salon and O’Naturals Bride, has been recognized for professionalism and excellence in the natural hair styling industry.

The recognition is coming on the heels of their numerous efforts. They are raising the standards of natural hair styling and natural hair care through creative and healthy hair professional tips, advise and counseling.

Christian Nyassa, General Manager, Professional Products Division, L’Oreal, Sub-Saharan Africa visited the office where he commended the management for their professionalism in promoting natural and healthy hair styling.

Ms. Omozo Ehigie, CEO/Co-Founder O’Naturals Beauty, expressed her excitement and revealed that the vision of O’Naturals goes beyond meeting the physical needs of its customers which is beautiful hair but also dealing with how they can achieve healthy hair goals.

Ugo Igbokwe, MD/CEO of Make Me Beauty Salons Lagos, who also visited, confessed that O’Naturals is a pace setter in natural hair styling services in Lagos. “O’Naturals Beauty Salon is very professional in natural hair styling and deserves recognition for its wonderful work in the industry,” he said.

Dr Oladele Jejelola (a Pediatrician), is an O’Naturals customer. She reiterates that O’Naturals approach to hair styling is phenomenal. “O’Naturals is not just about making you look beautiful but making you have healthy natural hair by giving you tips and ways of making your hair healthy.” She further reveals that their service delivery is apt as the service she gets at O’Naturals can be compared to none.

INTRODUCING THE CHIVITA BREAKFAST MOMENT

Nigeria’s leading fruit juices and diary, producers, CHI Limited has unveiled its new marketing communication campaign tagged ‘#BreakfastWithChivita100%’. This is part of efforts to reinforce its flagship’s brand proposition and drive awareness initiatives for a complete healthy breakfast. For a brand that has consistently churned out a variety of exciting campaigns, the new #breakfastwithChivita100% television advertisement is a step higher in terms of messaging, production quality and unique delivery style.

The look of the television advertisement showcases the creativity and strategic intent of the brand managers as every quality of Chivita 100% fruit juice is portrayed with sublime imageries. It also engages consumers by showcasing internationally renowned football stars like Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailly. The television commercial which is currently been aired on terrestrial and satellite channels portrays a brilliant depiction of these football stars engaging in amazing soccer artistry as they are teleported into a Pinball machine. Wayne Rooney challenges his team mates and they eagerly take up the challenge with the goal of reaching 100% success in the game. This goal closely resonates with the brand’s value of 100% commitment and 100% achievement. More importantly, it reiterates the refreshing and nourishing value of the 100% fruit Juice as an addition for a complete breakfast.

Speaking on the Communication campaign, Mr. Probal Bhattacharya, Head of Marketing, Chi Limited said, “The new #breakfastwithchivita100% television advertisement is part of our strategic effort to highlight the importance of a complete and healthy breakfast to consumers. We understand the role a creative television commercial can play in influencing consumer choice to live a healthier life and have spared nothing to ensure only the best television advertisement and product is out there for our consumers. It is our belief that through the course of this campaign consumers would embrace the choice of a healthy and complete breakfast with Chivita 100%”.