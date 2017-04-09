Again, Militants Storm Ishawo, Allegedly Kills 5 Policemen, 2 Soldiers

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Despite the existing presence of the Joint Task Force called Operation Awatse (an Hausa word for scatter), some group of militants last night again stormed the Ishawo area of Ikorodu and unleashed mayhem.

Reports reaching THISDAY indicate that the militants particularly struck at Woodland Estate that is near the Ishawo creeks and engaged the security personnel, soldiers and the police, in a gun duel.

At the end of the gun duel, five policemen and two soldiers were reportedly gunned down by the militants.

It was yet unclear if there were any casualties on the part of the militants, although security forces were said to have reinforced and stormed the area for reconnaissance and possible action.

Attempts to reach the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole proved abortive as he didn’t take his calls.

…More details later