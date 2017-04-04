Dino Melaye: The Making Of A Brand

REUBEN ABATI
TUESDAY WITH REUBEN ABATI, Email: reuben.abati@thisdaylive.com

TUESDAY WITH REUBEN ABATI         abati1990@gmail.com

It is a sign of the times, and a tragedy that the most popular Senator in the Nigerian National Assembly at this moment is not the person who has moved the most impactful motion, not a lawmaker who has proposed a thought-provoking bill, and certainly not any Senator who has given any impressive speech debating a matter of national importance. What we get, most of the time, in place of legislative responsibility, prudence, accountability and distinction is burlesque, farce, Japanese-styled Bungaku-Bunraku enactments, a dose of medieval commedia d’ell arte and an enormous supply of Yoruba Alarinjo with a bit of the Akata from Efik and Ibibioland. And the star in this comedy of errors that the Nigerian National Assembly has become is a gentleman called Dino Melaye. He is the perfect archetype of all that is wrong or right with the Nigerian legislature, a fine representation of contradictory binaries, and a lesson unto the rest of us.

I am not condemning Dino Melaye. I am in fact just about to say that we created a man like him, just as before him, we needed a Busari Adelakun, and a Lamidi Adedibu to show us the true character of Nigerian politics. And to those who think Dino Melaye is something of an aberration, I say to them that Dino Melaye is indeed a true picture of Nigerian politics. He is much smarter and far more politically savvy than those who condemn him.

His Wikipedia profile announces that his ambition is to be Nigeria’s President someday, may be he won’t become President, but he may suddenly show up in the future as something close to that high office. He is far more Nigerian than those who criticize or condemn him. He knows the system. He plays the system. He has the capacity to beat the system. Most people who get to the top in Nigeria beat the system, and when they do so, they flaunt their smartness in the people’s face. The pundits write their articles but nothing changes, because a man like Dino Melaye can get a whole Vice Chancellor of a University created under the Act to do his bidding, and a National Assembly to queue up behind him.

I read one piece in which the writer was wondering how on earth we ended up with a Dino Melaye in the National Assembly: A man like that whose brand raises too many questions. His school certificate result is not exactly impressive. His year of graduation from Ahmadu Bello University has been controversial, even with the sitting Vice Chancellor’s needless testimony. Nobody is sure whether a BA or a BSc is the appropriate description of a degree in Geography.

Dino’s name is allegedly missing in the University’s Graduation Year Brochure, an omission that nobody has been able to explain. There is an NYSC group photograph but he is just about the only person not properly dressed. Former classmates have confirmed that he was actually a university student and that he graduated, and the Vice Chancellor says he got a Third Class. Third Class!

I have never seen any student so proud of a Third Class like Dino Melaye. To celebrate his Third Class he wore to the National Assembly, a Doctoral candidate’s gown, and thus insulted the entire academic establishment. I have a Ph.D gown and the full robes of the Nigerian Academy of Letters, but no form of temporary insanity will make me wear either of both robes to a wedding party. Dino Melaye is a Nigerian Senator; nobody should be surprised if one of these days he wears his distinguished borrowed robes to a funeral just to convince everyone that he has a university degree.

No serious person advertises a Third Class degree, but Dino Melaye says on top of that, he has acquired six additional degrees, including certificates from Harvard and the London School of Economics! The lesson from this is that the certificates of everyone who aspires to lead Nigeria at any level must be carefully verified henceforth. Only God knows how many persons at the highest levels in Nigeria are parading certificates and qualifications that should form the subject of scrutiny. A nation that is led by the least educated and the most ignorant of its population is definitely in trouble.

In the United States, a man like Dino Melaye would probably never win an election. His former wife, Tokunbo accused him of battery and domestic violence and showed pictures to prove her point. Her short-lived successor made similar claims, spent six months and fled. There was another lady, one of those man-eating Nollywood girls who entertained us with her misery and the story of a child and DNA tests. If the wives and the baby mamas were wrong, Dino Melaye soon had a tiff with Senator Remi Tinubu and what he said about her menopausal status, we don’t have to repeat. He even went to the front of Remi Tinubu’s house in Lagos to pose for a photograph, daring her husband to do his worst. Senator Tinubu’s husband, the Jagaban of Borgu, Asiwaju of Lagos, former Governor of Lagos and national leader of the APC knew better. The last time Dino Melaye got into a duel, he came out of it with torn clothes, which he proudly advertised.

Dino Melaye poses as an anti-corruption crusader. He rides some of the most exotic cars in Nigeria, all labeled Dino 1 to 5 or whatever. He is loud, flamboyant, and unconventional. He can talk, which means he is articulate, he is fearless, he is also fiercely and stubbornly loyal to the incumbent Senate President Bukola Saraki. He can sing. He can dance. He obviously has no respect for women because he is a macho-man, an alpha male. He can also fight, and he considers journalists the scum of the earth.

That is why when Omoyele Sowore of Sahara Reporters digs into his past and qualifications, his immediate response is to say that he is being stalked and to go after the investigative journalist with everything that he can deploy. Melaye was elected as a Senator to make laws for good governance, but he has been busy acting like he is an awada kerikeri actor on loan to the National Assembly.

I am not condemning him. He won an election. In fact he has won many elections. The people who voted for him must see something in him. The man who represented Kogi West before him used to make useful contributions that made the headlines, he was respected for his informed interventions; there was never a time he wore torn clothes to the Red Chamber, but the people voted him out and elected Dino Melaye and since he started ruffling things up, nobody who voted for him has questioned him. You actually get the impression that Melaye is considered a hero in his Kogi West constituency. This should explain why he enjoys being the drama king of the National Assembly.

To politicians of his type, every kind of publicity is good publicity. It is better to be heard and known, for whatever reason, than to be unknown and unsung. In Melaye’s mind, he is obviously having fun. The kerfuffle over his academic qualification is probably as far as he is concerned, a joke, because afterall, he doesn’t need more than a secondary school certificate to be a member of the National Assembly. When we write about him, discuss his politics, interview him, project him in the media, we are actually promoting his politics and brand.

His kind of brand works in Nigeria. What was the value of Busari Adelakun’s politics or that of Lamidi Adedibu? But both men ended up being more prominent in their constituencies than other politicians of their time. Lamidi Adedibu, the exponent of Amala politics, was so powerful, when a certain Governor refused to pay him Godfather-rent, he got him removed from office and as they say, nothing happened. Adedibu derived his power from being close and loyal to a bigger man of power. He could sing too. And he could dance. And that is perhaps why Dino Melaye should be taken seriously when he breaks out into a song:
A je kun iya ni o je
A je kun iya ni o je
E ni ti o to ni na, to n dena de ni
A je kun iya ni oje

That song is now top of the charts in Nigeria today, with a remix and multiple parodies by other public figures. The only man who is probably yet to learn that song is Senator Ali Ndume, but it is a song that speaks to him directly and accounts for his six-month suspension from the Senate. It is also a song about power and dictatorship. There is nothing in it about values or fairness, or justice. It is a might-is-right composition, about the mighty punishing and oppressing the powerless. “A je kun iya” emphasizes the severity of punishment, “eni ti o to ni na” underscores the imbalance of weight, and the lack of equality in strength. It is a song of intimidation, threat and abuse, completely arrogant in tone and sense.

Dino Melaye knows how to taunt his critics. I visited his website: dinomelaye.com. There are nice photographs and links to other sites including his Facebook page, projecting him as a courageous and outspoken anti-corruption crusader and a political activist. We do not find any information about the bills and motions that he sponsored, or projects that he has embarked upon, or his relationship with his Kogi West Constituency. This may be an oversight on the part of those who manage the site for him, but their omission is perhaps in order, since Dino Melaye is better known for the drama that he creates.

His Wikipedia profile offers nothing more impressive other than the notably juicy details about his marital life, his threat to “beat and impregnate another man’s wife”, and his monumental contribution to legislative debate about how Nigerian men should stop “importing” wives from foreign countries. To this should be added his promotion of the “aje kun iya” folk song into a quasi-national anthem. Elsewhere, a lawmaker’s profile online would refer to his or her electoral history, committee assignments and ideological positions on key national issues. What constitutes a lawmaker’s brand is what he stands for and how well he has served the people.

Dino Melaye’s brand is peculiar: he can sing, dance, fight and speak out loud. He is an artful master of form. But what exactly does he stand for? What is his position on national security, healthcare, federalism, social security or agriculture? I don’t know. But I won’t condemn him, because he is a well-made product of Nigerian politics. It is after all, difficult to know what most contemporary Nigerian politicians stand for. He is in addition, probably much better than half of the National Assembly. He is more attentive at least than all those other Senators who don’t attend plenary, certainly better than those who have spent more time there dozing off, or the ones who have spent years in that Assembly and have never uttered a word, or sponsored a bill, support a motion or do anything of note. The pity is that many of such are now running up and down, seeking to become Governors in their states in 2019. So, why won’t Dino Melaye nurse the ambition of becoming President someday? A je kun iya ni o je…

  • Daniel Obior

    This piece is hilarious, but should make us weep for a country that seems to have no future.

    • Olabode Morounkeji

      But we are laughing, we the electorates don’t even know what we want. Most elites don’t vote, they don’t want to “suffer” in the sun. However, they are NOW the loudest critics.

      • Daniel Obior

        The main problem is that actual votes do not count. Results of elections are usually cooked and served.

        • Mexy

          I guess it counts when the candidate has an an overwhelming majority over his rivals,the case of Adams Oshomole readily comes to mind.

          • Daniel Obior

            So too is the case of Buhari in Kano state, where manufactured votes and votes from minors “counted”.

          • Mexy

            The aggrieved party and candidate should go to court to prove his case,just like Oshiomole did in Edo State.

    • FrNinja

      The role of the Senate in ancient rome was as an advisory body of wise, distinguished old men mostly ex-magistrates that made laws. The American founding fathers borrowed this noble idea as a cornerstone of their democracy assembling mostly an elite class of achievers. In Nigeria our version is a senate full of thieves, fraudsters, election riggers exposing Nigeria itself as a bastardized world class mockery of the very idea of democratic governance and leadership.

  • Onuoha

    Dino Melaye’s brand is peculiar: he can sing, dance, fight and speak out loud.

  • baba

    Brilliant article Dr. Abati. Sadly, it really speaks to the reason why we are where we are as a Nation and a people. I bet you Dino will return as a Senator in 2019 because majority of the people who will vote do not see anything wrong in his antics or character.

  • Olisa

    The tragic nature of Nigerian politics from the pen of a master wordsmith.

  • Fairgame

    Nigeria is in a vicious circle until deliverance comes from somewhere someday. The likes of Dino and worse are all over the three arms of government and that is why any truly educated person will be abused and maligned because the Dinos and worse have the power to do so as the song says.

  • okbaba

    Reuben, your contribution is always appreciated but you’ve always come as being spotless, saintly and pontificating from your moral high ground on sociopolitical issues. You will be more appreciated when you reel out your own foibles, the sort every being is imbued with. Sometimes Dino happens to teach us we should not sit back for other Dinos to be thrown up. Dino was useful last time to the opposition, he should also be a welcome to them now.

  • Jon West

    Dino Melaye was always going to happen to the senate and Nigerian politics. In previous dispensations, we had Umaru Dikko, Uba Ahmed, Arthur Nzeribe, Alex Akinyele etc, all carpetbaggers and Buccaneers with doubtful antecedents. However, Nigeria, as a country, is one huge fraud, a real reverse political Ponzi Scheme, where the newcomers make hay from the sweat of the old.

    However, I am really pained that charlatan journalists of the Afonja genre , represented aptly by the Janus-faced Rueben Abati, always in bed with the powers that be , in exchange for a mess of porridge, cannot point a finger at a major source of the rot in the Nigerian political , social and economic disaster- a compromised Fourt Estate of the Realm.

    If we go back to some of Reuben Abattis writings in the Guardian Newspaper, genuflecting for the Ota Ape and spewing ethnic sobriquets against the usual weeping boys of Nigeria’s perennial failures, we begin to deconstruct this holier-than -thou mien that he is currently trying to becloud our vision with.

    Dino Melaye exists because he is a presentation of the fraud that is Nigeria; a fraud sometimes perpetrated by a compromised media and surely entrenched by a fraudulent constitution foisted on us by an Army of 419ers in military fatigues.

    • FrNinja

      Too much was left unspoken. Abati in delving deep into Dino Melaye’s private life and his penchant for wife abuse exposed his cowardly nature but failed to explain why a whole jagaban Bola Tinubu stepped back after his wife was insulted by the same Melaye. One can only speculate that the chief investigator of corruption Melaye (give it to him, he exposed Remitta, MTN ) had critical corruption information on the chief sponsor of APC.

    • arubaindiaspora

      I am curious @ Lucifer Jon, you never mentioned your savior – Stella Oduah, the lady that forged her certificate, had 21 accounts that were frozen by EFCC, misapproprated funds of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, “spent” a scandalous N255 million to buy two luxury cars for her own use, the lists are endless. Yet, you are here spewing rubbish – To you, Eniola Bello and Simon Kolawole are of no good and some idiots are supporting and hailing you. You are one of Nigeria’s problem!

  • Amina

    Out with Dino Melaye and his types, who are all about hubris and have zero value offering to the nation.

  • Hassan Abdulrasheed

    What an article Doc. I am a very proud OKUN Man and a thoroughly bred Yagba Man by extension.I have always been ashamed and embarrassed by a Dino Melaye as a person and a brand. But again, it is the Nigerian system that produced him which does not in anyway exclude the Kogi west senatorial district. I do not want to dwell on how he got their but be rest assured that my people are among the most refined and also the very best in their various chosen fields. An Eniola Bello, Simon Kolawole and Senator Smart Adeyemi are all living testimonies.Surely, a day would come when the people will rise against a Dino Melaye and its likes and say enough is enough.

    • Jon West

      Senator Smart Adeyemi I can understand, but Eniola Bello and Simon Kolawole? Surely Dino is a different presentation of the same genre of humans as the last two gentlemen. Not very good adverts for your Okun/Yagbja people, a people once described by a female minister from your area as “the Igbos of the North central”.

      • Hassan Abdulrasheed

        Jon, you are much entitle to your opinion ,but I own you no apology for saying what I know and believe and I don’t think you can know a child more the mother. Like our elders would say, what an old man see sitting down, would not be visible for a child even when he climb the tallest of tree.

        • Daniel Obior

          There are times the society knows someone is an armed robber whereas the mother does not know. After the disgraceful lies and deceit of the public by Eniola Bello and Simon Kolawole, amongst other discredited journalists, one is inclined to see them as a disgrace to the discerning people of Kogi.

          • Hassan Abdulrasheed

            Dan, like I had replied Jon earlier, you are entitle to you opinion. All your views are based on your different perspectives and it’s welcome in an open discourse like this forum. But I say to you again, you can NEVER know a child more than the Mother.

          • Daniel Obior

            Never say never; I just gave you an example of a situation where a mother may not know. I can see you do not want to accept. That being the case, there is no basis for further discussion on this issue, Cheers.

        • Sustain Transformation

          if your elders truly have this adage and it is original to them, then they must have something with Igboland since this is an original Igbo adage.

      • madu

        Ebola Bello and Simon Kolawole represent a different colour of the same materials. They helped in no small measure in feeding the electorate twisted analysis leading to the rise of the certificateless ones. Dino is a lighter shade of the problem

    • Tanko Maihula

      You also forget to add Baba Sunday Awoniyi, Silas Daniya. etc who have contributed their quarter in so many ways in this country.

  • remm ieet

    “The people who voted for him must see something in him.” No. They didn’t see anything in him. They voted for the highest bidder.
    Dino Melaye has never pretended to be representing the interests of his constituents. I first knew him as an advocate of the masses and took him seriously. Over the years, Dino Melaye’s true character has surfaced. Still, there is practically nothing exceptional about him.
    He has no brand at all. We made him. He is from our midst. This is not nineteenth century Nigeria!
    The apparent lack of responsibility politics in the Senate of today is a sign of the times.

  • ‘Gbade Oladokun

    Let’s recommend inclusion of Dino to OBJ as a classical case of ‘Animal Called Man’ in Part 2 or second edition of his popular book.

  • Edim Asekong

    Masterpiece

  • Hah!

    The Alpha Male Melaye is a product of the en-block voting as a result of the Buhari factor. we are however optimistic that such mis-adventure shall never repeated in the entire country. Clowns parading themselves as politician will find it very difficult come 2019. Nigerians are wiser.

    • austin

      The Dino product from block votes was because votes counted then through the magnimity of the most insulted president in living history. If we ever in our wildest imagination think we are going to enjoy votes counting again then I join you to shout –
      “Hah”.

  • Demo

    Very unfortunate that we got it wrong as a nation.

  • putfum

    Dino and his brand politics offers a kind of comic relief from the myriad of problems that the poor man has to grapple with every day.

  • FrNinja

    Another Dino Melaye is the current President of South Africa Jacob Zuma. The mzansi were so enamoured by his Umshini Wami song and dance Zulu performance that they were massively in support of his ascension as South African president. Well as South Africa has found out with his corruption fueled stint in power being a good singer and dancer is not the same as being a good leader.

  • Ed Chibuzo

    Unfortunately, the paradox is that the likes of Dr Reuben Abati would stoop to work for the likes of Senator Dino Melaye, who are intellectual nincompoops… for a morsel of meal, would repudiate all their values of decades. A shame indeed

  • chyke

    I venomously dislike hypocrisy. If this comedy were to play out in 2014 when Abati was calling the shots in Jonathan’s Aso Rock, I’m sure he will write a flawless article with the same heading but whose content will be to abuse us hapless Nigerians for disbelieving a Senate superstar. So like legislative misfits so we have editorial misfits of which Abati plays a leading role. Shame shamer shamest.

  • Azi Bulus Samuel

    Ask Bihari who never sat for Cambridge WASCE, the president has more certificate scandal than Dino does. What has anybody done about that? It is easy to seek drag institutions into disrepute in a bit to pull a man. Solve the problem with the president not having ssce first.

  • Mexy

    I don’t know if Reuben has some Credibility and Integrity Issues or not,but he gave it all out in this master piece. He said in Dino’s Wiki Page that the Kogi West Senator aspires to be President of Nigeria someday i will not be surprised if his dreams comes to reality in the nearest future,because we live in a nation where mediocrity rules and until the voting public and Nigerians come out to take back this country from these clowns good governance at all levels will continue to elude us.