Nigerian Army Team Wins National Boxing Championship

The Nigerian Army team at the weekend emerged champions of the 2017 National Open Boxing Championships which held at the National Stadium in Lagos.

To emerge winners, the army team won four gold, one silver and five bronze medals.

The Lagos State boxing team finished second with three gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

The Nigeria Police Force boxing team was third with one gold, two silver and one bronze medals. Ogun State finished fourth with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

The six-day boxing fiesta featured teams from 20 states of the federation, armed forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and nine boxing clubs including Kanu Nwankwo, Alafin, Golden Gloves, WWBA, Abbey International, Oba Adeyemi and Bukar Tiger.

The championship also featured bouts in 10 weight categories for male and three weight categories for female boxers.

On the whole, 209 male and 42 female boxers competed for honours during the championship. According to the spokesman of the army team, the good showing of army personnel in sporting activities in the country is part of the new resolve of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai to re-establish the Nigerian Army as a power house of Nigerian Sports.

A fortnight ago, the Nigerian Army Marathon Team had a fantastic outing at the 2nd Lagos City Marathon.