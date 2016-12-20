PCNI‎ Donates N1m to Offset Medical Bills of Madagali Bomb Blast Victims

The Presidential Committee on the North-east Initiative (PCNI) has donated medical supplies and the sum of N1,000,000 to offset the medical bills of victims of the recent bomb blast in Madagali, Adamawa State.

‎A statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by the body’s Chief Information Officer, Mr. Odutayo Oluseyi‎, said the donation was made by t he Chairman, Sub-committee on Economic Development, Hon. Yusuf Yakub, while visiting the victims at the General Hospital, Michika and Mubi, both in Adamawa State.

He noted that “at a town hall meeting with stakeholders at Madagali, Michika and Uba, Yakub explained that the economic development of the Buhari administration is channelled towards enhancing health facilities, agriculture, education, entrepreneurship, job creation and rural infrastructure development in the region.”

Details later…