Peaceful‎ Election in Progress in Rivers

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The legislative rerun elections in Rivers State has proceeded peacefully in most polling units across the state.

Unlike the situation in March, there had been no reports of gunshots or snatching of ballot boxes in most of the areas.

Security has been tight in most of the places where voting is expected while there are road blocks in strategic areas of the state.

In polling units in Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor and environs, accreditation and voting started at about 9am while in other areas it started between 10 and 11am.

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Rivers South East senatorial district, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, voted at about 11:00am at Unit 10, Ward 16, Bera community in Gokana local government area of Rivers State.

Speaking to newsmen after casting his vote, Abe decried the non-function of card readers in some polling units in the seven local government areas that make up the Rivers South-East senatorial district.

He however said this was the first time he would have the opportunity to vote.