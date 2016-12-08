Dasuki Asks S’Court to Hear Appeals‎ Challenging DSS’ Refusal to Allow Him Enjoy His Bail

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

Former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Mohammed Sambo Dasuki (rtd.) has asked the Supreme Court to grant him accelerated hearing in his pending two appeal cases for bail in the criminal charges brought against him by the federal government.

Dasuki, who said he was dumped in detention by the Department of the State Security Service (DSS) since December last year is praying the apex court to give his two cases concerning bail quick determination in order to stop government from further infringing on his fundamental human rights.

In a letter to the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, the ex-NSA claimed that his two appeal cases for bail were filed in compliance with the Supreme Court practice directions in August this year and have since been pending for hearing.

In the letter dated November 30, 2016, written by his lead counsel Mr. Joseph Daudu SAN and received by the apex court on December 6, Dasuki asked the court to exercise its discretion in his favour by granting quick determination of the two appeals because of their peculiar nature.