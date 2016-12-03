Buhari Congratulates Super Falcons‎

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Nigeria’s Super Falcons on their victory over the senior female football team of Cameroon on Saturday at the final game of the women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Yaounde.

The president, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, described the hard-earned victory over the Indomitable Lionesses as “very sweet and well-deserved.”

He commended the Nigerian women for their “indomitable spirit, resilience and team work” which spurred them to victory in spite of a vociferous home crowd.

Buhari noted that the Nigerian team achieved “this feat of being African champions for the 8thtime,” a development he said had lifted the spirits of sports-loving Nigerians.

He enjoined other Nigerian sports men and women to emulate the exemplary attitude of the Super Falcons who placed the interest of the nation above personal interests, while assuring that the Federal Government would not relent in doing its best to promote sports within available resources.