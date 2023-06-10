‎Military Task Force Rescues Six Abducted Persons in Bauchi

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos.

The military task force keeping peace in Plateau State and part of Bauchi State has rescued six persons abducted on the 19th of November around Zango-Lere forests in Lere district of Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi State.

The families of the six persons rescued from captivity had earlier been asked to pay a ransom of N10 million, according to the task force Commander, Major General Rogers Nicholas.

He also said the kidnappers had opened fire on personnel when they attempted a rescue operation but later abandoned their victims due to the superior fire power they encountered from men of the task force.

One of the parents of the victims, Mallam Saleh Isa, said the kidnappers had stormed Lere village at about 11pm on the 19th of November and abducted three male and three female residents.

The victims, who appeared dazed, gave their names as Adama Yunusa, Hajara Abdulrahman, Yakubu Manga, Musa Adamu, Habiba Mamman and Saleh Gwani.

They were handed over to their parents and their family members at the task force headquarters with the Commander of the military Operation Base at Tafawa Balewa, Colonel Adeola Kalejaiye stressing that his men were committed to ensuring that cattle rustling and kidnapping in the area is brought under control.