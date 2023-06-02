Adedayo‎ Akinwale in Abuja

To awaken the consciousness of road users about road signs as the festive season approaches, an artist, Ms. Doofan‎ Kwaguhool. has taken the sensitisation campaign on road signs to public places like markets and motor parks in order to reduce the rate of road crashes across the country.

Speaking with THISDAY ‎at Wuse market yesterday in Abuja, where she was sensitising road users, Kwaguhool said‎ that the public art exhibition was an intervention programme aimed at creating consciousness on road crashes and so that people could realise the consequences of faulty decision‎ that may arise as a result of lack of knowledge about road signs.

According to her, “It is to remind people of the usefulness of highway signs that was established by Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) for road matters‎, because if road users do not know the meaning of the highway codes it could lead to a faulty decision and this could lead to accidents.”

She added, “The choice of Wuse market is as a result of heavy foot traffic. As you can see, there is a lot of crowd and this project needs a lot of people, and I have gotten a lot of reactions from people. Besides, the accessibility of Wuse market is high and I would be able to reach and sensitise a lot of people.”