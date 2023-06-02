'2019: Prompt Appointment of National Commissioners,‎ REC Will Prevent Electoral Hitches'

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A group, I‎ndependent Service Delivery and Monitoring Group (ISDMG), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint without further delay National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure smooth preparations for the 2019 general elections.

The Senior Programme Officer of the group, Ms. Osundinakin Omoyemi, made the call while addressing a press conference on Monday in Abuja.

She also lamented that desperate attempts by politicians in Rivers State had led to the loss of lives, and the inability of the electoral body to conduct re-run elections in the senatorial districts, 12 House of Representatives and 16 House of Assembly constituencies.

She stressed that in order for INEC to conduct a peaceful and violence-free re-run elections in the State‎, a national stakeholders’ meeting was held on 30th of July 2016 in Abuja , but lamented that on Friday 22nd of July, 2016, INEC office in Khana Local government area was completely razed down.