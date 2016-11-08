Osinbajo‎ Seeks Reformative Process for Prisoners

•Nigeria prisons should be decolonised-Uja
By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday said there is need to ensure
a reformative process for prisoners while they are in prison in an
effort to create a better society.
He added that government efforts must go beyond apprehending and
punishing offenders to ensuring appropriate reformation to make them
better people.
The Vice President who was represented by the State House Chaplain,
Pastor Seyi Joseph, disclosed this in Abuja at the National Prison
Ministry Conference and the Investiture of Patrons of Nigeria Prison
Fellowship Nigeria, with the theme; “Rebuilding Loves and Repairing
the Harms of Crimes.”
Osinbajo commended the prison fellowship for complementing the effort
of the government in reforming the lives of the prisoners, thereby
creating a better society.
