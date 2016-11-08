Osinbajo‎ Seeks Reformative Process for Prisoners

•Nigeria prisons should be decolonised-Uja

By Adedayo‎ Akinwale in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo‎ on Tuesday said there is need to ensure

a reformative process for prisoners while they are in prison in an

effort to create a better society.

He added that government efforts must go beyond apprehending and

punishing offenders to ensuring appropriate reformation to make them

better people.

The Vice President who was represented by the State House Chaplain,

Pastor Seyi Joseph, disclosed this in Abuja at the National Prison

Ministry Conference and the Investiture of Patrons of Nigeria Prison

Fellowship Nigeria, with the theme; “Rebuilding Loves and Repairing

the Harms of Crimes.”

Osinbajo commended the prison fellowship for complementing the effort

of the government ‎in reforming the lives of the prisoners, thereby

creating a better society.