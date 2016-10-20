Buhari Consoles Saro-Wiwa Jnr’s Wife‎ on Telephone

By Tobi Soniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has consoled the widow of the environmental activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa Jr, assuring her that the family is not alone in mourning the passage of the illustrious son of Ogoni land.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said Buhari called the wife of the deceased on the telephone on Thursday .

Adesina said that while consoling the widow and her children, Buhari enjoined them to take solace in the knowledge that their late husband and father lived to see the beginning of the restoration of the devastated ecosystem of Ogoni land – a struggle which he had inherited from his late father, Ken Saro-Wiwa.

Buhari urged the widow to remain emotionally strong and resilient at this sad period in the life of the family, stressing that Ken Saro-Wiwa Jr. did not die in vain, as his earthly exploits would remain evergreen in national consciousness.