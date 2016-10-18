FG ‎Assures China of Readiness to Provide Counterpart Funding for Bilateral Agreements

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Federal Government is ready to provide counterpart funding for all agreements reached with the People’s Republic of China to fast-track ongoing efforts in closing infrastructure gaps.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said Buhari made the pledge while ‎speaking with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Zhou Pingjian, at the presentation of Letters of Credence ceremony at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari commended the readiness of the Chinese public and private sectors to invest in Nigeria, especially in areas that directly improve the livelihood of Nigerians.

‘‘We really appreciate the efforts of the Chinese government and its people in supporting Nigeria’s development by always seeking to improve our bilateral relations.

‘‘We are also happy that China is working with Nigeria as partners in progress. We will work hard to always meet the counterpart funding for all the agreements reached during my visit to China in April, as we look forward to stronger ties,’’ the president said.

Buhari also noted that the relationship between Nigerian and China had over the years bolstered the country’s economy through technology and skills transfer in areas like rail, road and energy constructions.