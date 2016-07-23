NDA: Everybody is Tired of This Thing Called Nigeria, Give Us Self-determination

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) on Saturday urged the Federal Government to heed its demand for self-determination since everybody is tired of being in the entity called Nigeria.

The group made its position known in a release signed by its spokesperson, Mudoch Agbinibo, in reaction to the recent arrests of some of its suspected members by the Nigerian Navy in Warri.

In the release titled: “Stop Going After Soft Targets”, it declared: “The government should heed our demand of self-determination. Mr. President, everybody is tired of this thing called Nigeria.

“The ship call Nigeria is grounded right now and you are so confused. You lie to your foreign allies, your citizens on daily basis. Mr. President, you even lie to yourself.

“Even if we are going to dialogue, it will be in the present (sic) of international community”.

On arrests of two of its members by the Nigerian Navy in Warri, the militant group lambasted the Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS Delta) Warri, Commodore Joseph Dzunve, saying he has lost his sense of professionalism.

“How are those innocent boys connected to NDA? We don’t know Prince David and Felix Ebiador, they are not part of us. All NDA operatives are intact. No security operative has arrested any of our members.

“What the Commanding Officer, NNS Delta, is doing is to please his boss that he is working. Must he connect innocent people to us? Very soon the general public will know the truth about Nigeria Military especially Nigeria Navy that specializes in illegal oil bunkering”, it added.

The group warned the military to stop arresting innocent people in the name of looking for NDA operatives, noting that it was obvious that Nigeria Navy was incapable of policing the Nigerian maritime space.

It said further “Even the Chief Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, made it clear while briefing the Senate that Nigeria Navy is unequipped to match the Niger Delta Avengers. So, how can well-trained NDA members bring themselves so low to be arrested by those criminal elements (Nigeria Navy)?

“They should follow the path of honor and morality by telling their Commander in Chief the truth instead of arresting innocent civilians tagging them as NDA operatives. The days of wire and battery are over we are far advance in gorilla warfare”.

The militant group warned that nobody should associate the ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, with NDA, declaring that he is its enemy.

