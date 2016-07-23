NDA: Everybody is Tired of This Thing Called Nigeria, Give Us Self-determination

36
19840

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) on Saturday urged the Federal Government to heed its demand for self-determination since everybody is tired of being in the entity called Nigeria.

The group made its position known in a release signed by its spokesperson, Mudoch Agbinibo, in reaction to the recent arrests of some of its suspected members by the Nigerian Navy in Warri.

In the release titled: “Stop Going After Soft Targets”, it declared: “The government should heed our demand of self-determination. Mr. President, everybody is tired of this thing called Nigeria.

“The ship call Nigeria is grounded right now and you are so confused. You lie to your foreign allies, your citizens on daily basis. Mr. President, you even lie to yourself.

“Even if we are going to dialogue, it will be in the present (sic) of international community”.

On arrests of two of its members by the Nigerian Navy in Warri, the militant group lambasted the Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS Delta) Warri, Commodore Joseph Dzunve, saying he has lost his sense of professionalism.

“How are those innocent boys connected to NDA? We don’t know Prince David and Felix Ebiador, they are not part of us. All NDA operatives are intact. No security operative has arrested any of our members.

“What the Commanding Officer, NNS Delta, is doing is to please his boss that he is working. Must he connect innocent people to us? Very soon the general public will know the truth about Nigeria Military especially Nigeria Navy that specializes in illegal oil bunkering”, it added.

The group warned the military to stop arresting innocent people in the name of looking for NDA operatives, noting that it was obvious that Nigeria Navy was incapable of policing the Nigerian maritime space.

It said further “Even the Chief Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, made it clear while briefing the Senate that Nigeria Navy is unequipped to match the Niger Delta Avengers. So, how can well-trained NDA members bring themselves so low to be arrested by those criminal elements (Nigeria Navy)?

“They should follow the path of honor and morality by telling their Commander in Chief the truth instead of arresting innocent civilians tagging them as NDA operatives. The days of wire and battery are over we are far advance in gorilla warfare”.

The militant group warned that nobody should associate the ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, with NDA, declaring that he is its enemy.

Further details later

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Jon West

    These are indeed, the last days of Nigeria as we know it.

    • Every resistance will be crushed…..Let the oil spillage continue! My good old friend Chief Ayiri would say ” Ahmed, let the spillage n bombing continue. Our oil spillage response vessels are warming up….”

      • Jon West

        Crushed? The time for that is long past. In the new reality, only the stupid Sahelian ragheads want Nigeria, because of oil. Everybody else wants out. Your One Nigeria is dead and buried. Now you can eat your cattle and millets alone and ride your donkeys like your ilk in Niger and Chad. You should really be very afraid, very very afraid. Your future is quite bleak and this is the truth.

        • LOL! I’m more Niger – Deltan than you, squeaky asshole! If you are in doubt , come to my father’s”compound ” in Igbudu, and get blessed by Essi’s spirit and our ancestors. I’m a proud product of Igbudu pry. school, Hussey College and ABU. I detest hypocrites like you who should be on exile by now or cooling off in prison. NIGERIA has come to stay. Any attempt to use arm resistance will be Federally crushed. You want OUT, oya go let’s see! Barawon Banza. Donkeys? You don’t even know donkeys meat is delicacy in Agbor and Enugu. Make a visit to Agbor donkeys market to see for yourself. The Sahelians don’t need the beast anymore.

          • Jon West

            Come between a man and his slave, and the slave will kill you first. There are people like you all over the world,the slaves frightened to death of liberation, because they has no idea of how to look after them selves. Enjoy your slave status,that is your destiny. Appreciate that others crave freedom.

    • Hajenu

      We have heard this prediction now since 1966, I hope you are old enough to understand me, and today, even the UK will soon dissolve, while Nja will wax stronger!

      • Jon West

        Nigeria is waxing stronger? Really? May God save the Negro from his stupidity. Hope you have a real job and that you have had a real meal in weeks. Keep waxing strong in misery. Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen and others are also waxing strong. Welcome to the club of the waxers,but many of us want out.

  • Iroko

    If Buhari fails to restructure Nigeria quickly he will be held responsible for the out come of all these agitations will result to. Every body is tired of lopsided country call Nigeria.

    • Oge Chi

      what restructure. they say self determination and u are talking about restructuring. restructuring is a YORUBA/HAUSA thing we the niger deltan people and biafra say self determination. no going back. every body including me are tired of one nigeria. its not working and will never work even with your restructuring agenda. only self determination will bring lasting peace in Africa. one nigeria is not by force. i support the NDA 100%.

  • Arabakpura

    Senseless people! Who is holding you from declaring your Republic? Mixing up good issues with bad issues!

  • kayode Olufade

    Hahahaha… Article reads like a novel

  • Okonkwo Victor

    I know they will deny it, but NDA, should know and imagine nigeria without oil,while we diversify, then their region will be the war zone where our navy and foot soldiers will do their practical with u rebels, u guys are not even as smart as igbos, still igbo where defeated, what will u guys do that ojukwu have not done b4? A word is enough for a wise Nigeria is intact and if u feel u can split it, bring ur best shot and stop hiding, come out boldly, u guess shouldn’t be hiding, we know u can’t come out

    • Jimmy Floyd

      You are not an Igbo man. No one asked u to compare these guys and the Igbos. These guys are militants, not all the Niger Deltans are fighting this war, and the NDA has Igbos as members.. NDA said it’s a guerrilla warfare… Why are u asking them to come out..? The strike force has many umu-Igbo as members.. You have Okonkwo as your first name and Victor as your family name 😀 .. LOL.. You are not an Igbo man

      • Southpaw

        Guerilla warfare? More like cowards warfare…you call creeping in the night from the creeks and blowing up pipelines in the cover of darkness guerilla warfare? Abeg go and look up what guerilla warfare really means

        • Jimmy Floyd

          Oga teacher — Abeg teach me the meaning of guerrilla warfare.. What are the NDA doing? They creep at night with matches.. Get informed, your Chief of Naval Staff said the ammunitions which the militants have makes it impossible to engage them.. Your Navy is not powerful enough to engage them.. Does that explain something to you?

          Do you know that we used to know NDA to mean–> Nigerian Defence Academy

          Today if you ask people what NDA means, they would say it’s the Niger Delta Avengers… It’s already a mockery oga teacher.. Tomorrow you would ask me for the meaning of NDA..

          If they creep at night to blow up a pipeline, you have a navy and they should do their job.. Oga teacher, next time try to explain and dont just write because you wanna write.. The country is messed up.. Buhari can’t even visit Delta nor Port-Harcourt.. His ear got blocked from Abuja from the bombings.. Now we are asking, if he is deaf, is he also blind?

          • Southpaw

            Sure student I will teach you…Guerilla warfare is like that of Vietnam…hitting convoys…doing targeted operations…setting up ambushes and traps…using tactical short and precise attacks…doing hit and runs…and all of these are usually aimed against an army…your NDA heroes have it aimed against pipelines wow very impressive “warfare” loool…fighting pipelines that can’t fight back…in addition you are saying the navy have yet to catch them…true…but then again your NDA heroes promised to bring crude oil production to zero since February…abeg ask them for me how market?

          • Jimmy Floyd

            There is a Navy in Niger Delta, they raided communities and the militants attack even in the presence of the military.. The military claims to have arrested some, and they do shoot at the militants, though the NDA have hardly targeted the military themselves, they have sabotaged the reason why they are there. If you are a good teacher, you would have seen that a guerrilla warfare compares a small combatant team to a well organised military structure and the forms of tactics used are ambushes, sabotage, raids, petty warfare, hit-and-run tactics etc. Please tell me if none of these have been employed in the war going on in Niger Delta..

            If the Govt is not suffering it, the president won’t be begging.. You are asking how market, I should be asking you, how the Government, because even the people who voted this Govt are crying. Nigeria is fighting a double war, Boko Haram and the militants, experts and those in charge of the Nigerian military says so… Even if the president is deaf, he can read.. It’s obvious, the year is already running out and the currency is at an all time low..

            Teacher don teach me nonsense.. You are not at war and the Govt is crying that the Budget cant be fully implemented because of the attacks. You don’t call it a war, but tell me what name you call it..

          • Southpaw

            I call it sabotage by people after their own pockets…and the NDA specifically didn’t do anything except bomb pipelines…and they haven’t attacked the military not because they want to avoid killing soldiers…after all they said it themselves that the time to kill soldiers will come…they haven’t done that either because their numbers are few or because they are cowards..And I condemn any action by the armed forces against any innocent person in the name of fighting the militants…but then again I have not really heard or seen the army act in anyway that was brutal or tough…the militants have been daring the FG over and over with their statements on social media and the press and blowing up pipelines left and right and sending threats..had this been under OBJ whole villages would have been massacred…as for how market…yes you are right it has made a hit in the country’s revenues…but the Government and its structure is fully functional…whereas the militants have barely been able to make a dent in oil production for a prolonged period…yes they brought it to as low as 1.4 million bpd but it barely took three weeks before it rose to 1.9 bpd…and mind you had oil prices not have been so low…the effect would have been minimal if nonexistent on the budget.. you are sitting here clapping for the fact that the FG has been unable to implement its budget when a huge part of that budget was going to make the lives of every Nigerian including those in the South South better…a shame really…and btw Boko Haram is finished…seems you are not aware…when was the last time BH raided local governments or Shekau post a video? BH is finished..PMB in 1 year did what OBJ and GEJ couldn’t…GEJ specifically allowed BH to over take an entire state of Nigeria…and had it not been for PMB…BH would be in your villages by now…what do you think he will do to these so called militants who are nothing but criminals after their own pockets…even the word militants is too honorable for these criminals…when these so called militants were given trillions of naira..did they improve the south south region? Or did they build mansions for themselves and became Ugas? Which did they do pray tell?What about GEJ? When your son of soil became President did he even do a road for you? And yet here you are defending these criminals

          • Jimmy Floyd

            Listen, to make it clear to you that I don’t support any of these leaders, Buhari and Jonathan are not worth to have ruled Nigeria.. When you are saying that the Govt is functional, you make me ponder, is there a Govt.? Don’t the president read the news? The little or common sense to have used in this Niger Delta war would have been to avoid confrontation with the militants, fair appointment and not nepotism like is done by Buhari.

            You are not calling it a war, you called it a sabotage but then it belongs to a guerrilla warfare tactics.. Those guys are not trained, they are just militants, so calling it sabotage is right and they are sabotaging the FG, the military, the economy, which are part of a guerrilla warfare.
            To make matters clear to you, what OBJ did in Odi can’t be repeated by any President in any part of the world where there is a smartphone or whatever digital device.. I don’t know in what age you live in, but in this age where every damn thing has gone digital, you think Buhari can go to massacre a community. You think he wants to die in jail? The Service Chiefs themselves wouldn’t wanna carry out such brutality on a defenceless community. The war should be in the creek, they should fight them in the creek, that is the reason we have the Navy..

            You are here saying that the Government is functional, ethinic bigot like Junaid Mohammed is saying that the Government has been hijacked from the President.. The best people in the North who should have been President would have been people like Nuhu Ribadu, Sule Lamido, or even El Rufai…

            The boys are fighting for their rights, the oil is from the South, develop the South, make it look better than Abuja and they would stop or better still, restructure the country and let there be true Federalism. The problem with our leaders is that they are all corrupt.

            Boko Haram is not over… Please read the news, there is still IDP, people have not returned home.. but come to think of it.. Who is Boko Haram..?

            Rewind to some years back and you would remember that the President Buhari and the ACF all knew about Boko Haram, they used it to destabilize Jonathan’s Govt and it overpowered the founders…

            Same as the Militants, who are these guys, they are from the Southern Governors, they were used for elections and to sabotage or cause problems to Obasanjo, and today they overpowered the founders…

            Buhari is a dictator, but he is a dictator in a democratic Govt, in a digital age.. He can’t even suppress the media not to talk of suppressing the struggle… Live with it, the more the Sabotage, the less the allocation for both the South and the North, but again, the South would always be ahead in as much as the Northern Governors refused to give the youths the education that they need… Population for election purpose is the cause of the poverty in the North..

          • Southpaw

            Wow!!! So Buhari used Boko Haram to destabilize GEJ? Did Buhari and the ACF also tell Badeh and all those crook army officers and Dasuki to be stealing money meant for properly equipping the Nigerian army? Instead of sending these young men to their deaths without proper arms and ammunition? Did they also do that? How I wish you yourself were one of those poor soldiers that were sent to their deaths because those high ranking officers were busy stealing that money…there are some cases where soldiers were sent to fight BH with literally no bullets in their rifles…I was actually beginning to take you seriously…but when you made this huge blunder telling me BH was used by Buhari you made me laugh…good luck with this type of reasoning…I feel sorry for you honestly…cheers!!!

      • Okonkwo Victor

        Jimmy floyd, that’s ur name right? An igbo name I guess? Any igbo who stands to support these abandoned property benefactors is a disgrace, a big moron to we all igbos, igbos are the ones mostly in pains for all these their evil economical sabotage, I felt bad for u due to ur ignorancy? What’s that ur name again? Jimmy flow or watever, it’s that the name ur father gave u? Which of them falls into ur heritage name Mr Jimmy fraud? I really don’t get u!!!

    • 4T2

      “…u guys are not even as smart as igbos, still igbo where defeated, what will u guys do that ojukwu have not done b4?”

      Another Yoruba monkey is impersonating online with an Igbo name. When will you Yorubas stop deceiving yourselves with your Divide and Rule?
      Yoruba treachery can never be masked from veterans like us, despite how hard the cowards try.

      • Okonkwo Victor

        And u are igbo right? Original igbo? Osu or ohu which of them did u fall into? Cause am a free born, so u as osi akah!! Should tell me ur clan please!!

      • Okonkwo Victor

        Ur father is the baboon, am more igbo than u are, I believe that Ur grand father can’t even stand my cultural profile talk more of shallow u, who are u pls? Are u osu or ohu!!!? U must be from these castes I believe

      • Okonkwo Victor

        Nna gi bu impersonator na obi amuru yah!! Oshishi muo shiwa gi onuh!!! Eze ureh dika gi, anuh mpamah

  • Sofia

    is Nigeria on the edge of Civil War now? this is worrying!!

  • Jimmy Floyd

    Nigerians are the only people in the world that voted an illiterate as a President and expect him to serve like Obama.

    We voted for prosperity but got poverty.

    We voted for Change but got Chains

    Nigerians voted for change and got short-changed..

    Our Government na padi padi & wayo wayo…

    Our Budget is padded, naira is padded, corruption is padded, probes are padded and the cabals in the Government too dey padded, no fresh air in the presidency. Same old school politicians, same people who have been ruling.. Na dem dem.. Wake up Motherland, dem politicians are all rogues….

    Avengers should avenge –> We are all Avengers

    • Sean Alex

      illitarte wetin your caword weak ogogoro drinking zoologist do with all him education, loot & share money abi

      • Jimmy Floyd

        Please correct the spellings first…

        To answer your question, both of them are not capable. While Jonathan lacks the might, Buhari lacks the sense. The common sense which is required would have been not to engage in another war with the militants. He could have saved the war for another time and try to diversify the economy first.. Fighting Boko Haram and fighting the militants is the most stupid thing to do. .. Naira is at an all time low… The Economy is in recession and depression.. Even at that, he makes appointments that stirs up anger in the nation..

        Now you see why the country is confused…

    • monica

      You got poverty and your family got chains. Ewu ano ofia. tell me one good thing Jonathan did in South east. have you gone through Enugu Onitsha expressway? Ewu -Nama

  • Akin Malaolu

    Dear Avendiots,

    I cannot tell you how warmly I agree with the Federal Government that it would not dialogue with your group but others upon the state of Nigeria and the ongoing criminality in the Niger Delta.
    I am older than your oldest member in age,I have seen many things and men. The Federal Government has decided to ‘Snub’ your group because it was very apparent that you are playing the script of your masters who enormously enriched themselves through various illegal means.
    Our overwhelming military power which is presently in better hands and under proper guidance might be turn to your direction if you failed to give up your blatant crimes within the next 10days.
    Your request for Self-Determi

  • Akin Malaolu

    Dear Avendiots,

    I cannot tell you how warmly I agree with the Federal Government that it would not dialogue with your group but others upon the state of Nigeria and the ongoing criminality in the Niger Delta.
    I am older than your oldest member in age,I have seen many things and men. The Federal Government has decided to ‘Snub’ your group because it was very apparent that you are playing the script of your masters who enormously enriched themselves through various illegal means.
    Our overwhelming military power which is presently in better hands and under proper guidance might be turn to your direction if you failed to give up your blatant crimes within the next 10days.
    Your request for Self-Determination would ofcourse remain your illusions and fascination.
    Rather also ,people of crimes should know when they are ‘SNUBBED’.
    Don’t bother replying to our final take on your cruelty to Nigeria and Nigerians.
    Thanks
    A Saner Nigerian

    • Jimmy Floyd

      Nigerians are the only people in the world that voted an illiterate as a President and expect him to serve like Obama.

      We voted for prosperity but got poverty.

      We voted for Change but got Chains

      Nigerians voted for change and got short-changed..

      Our Government na padi padi & wayo wayo…

      Our Budget is padded, naira is padded, corruption is padded, probes are padded and the cabals in the Government too dey padded, no fresh air in the presidency. Same old school politicians, same people who have been ruling.. Na dem dem.. Wake up Motherland, dem politicians are all rogues….

      Avengers should avenge –> We are all Avengers

  • Sean Alex

    Forget it first tell those gorvernors to pay workers salaries from the monthly allocation & FG bailout they diverted to their personal account.Also if the NDA have a little brain what did your millitant that became billionaires over night do in their community or maduake & gej with all the billions they stole in oil revenue.the govt are sworn in with a license to loot in the name of immunity, Nigeria is already been restructured thats why we have gorvernors in different state.Our problem is bad evil wicked leaders who do not know the meaning of their office which is to serve & loot to stupor

  • onyedelta

    The only people not tired of this Union are the Yoruba people and Awusa

  • Benson Richard

    Hello Nigerian”s my name is Jude Akhigbe Unbelievable after many years of applying into the NDA school, finally i made it, i want to say a very big thanks to

    General USMAN who help me secure my admission into the NDA last year at the 68th regular course, daddy i say may GOD Almighty bless

    you sir for your goodness towards me, for those interested in the 69th regular course 2016 for any assistance into NIGERIA

    Defence Academy REGULAR COURSE(NDA)20172018.Do you need help on the NDA, you wish to joined the Nigeria Defence Academy,

    Major General mohammed usman, will help you upgrade and secure your result and your Name will be on Batch A/B of the Nigeria Defence

    Academy regular Course for the academy Session, for assistance into Armynavy, CALL Major General MOHAMMED USMAN. on 07088168601?