My Governorship, an Assignment from God, Says Ambode 

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday said his ascension to office one year ago as the 14th governor of the state was an assignment from God, just as he vowed to continue to serve humanity selflessly throughout his tenure and lifetime.

Ambode, who spoke at a thanksgiving service held at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja, in commemoration of his first year anniversary, said his election, despite many challenges, was a clear indication that God was involved right from the beginning and as such, he would continue to draw strength and inspiration from the Almighty God.

 He said: “Exactly a year ago today, I stood before a larger congregation trying to commit myself to the opportunity that you gave me to serve you and I have tried as much as possible not to misplace that opportunity. “I believe so much that this is an assignment from God and that is why I am doing it with all my totality and giving back to humanity. God has been too kind to me and for that reason, I have decided that I will serve the people selflessly to the will of God.”

The governor, who thanked all those that stood by him, specifically appreciated his mother, family and wife, Bolanle, who he described as a prayer warrior standing in the gap of prayer for him.

 He also thanked the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, for believing in him and supporting him.

In his sermon, Presiding Chaplain of the Chapel, Ven. Femi Taiwo, commended Ambode for his sterling performance in the last one year, saying it was audible and visible for everyone to hear and see.

