Zenith General Insurance Donates Learning Items to Supports Students

Ebere Nwoji

Zenith General Insurance Limited, has donated school bags, exercise books and mathematical sets to students in six selected schools in Lagos State.

In doing this, the company said it was combining educational support with a message urging young people to embrace preparation, perseverance and purpose as pathways to success.

The company said the initiative, implemented under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, sought to ease the financial burden on parents, improve students’ access to essential learning materials and promote inclusive education, particularly among children in public schools.

Speaking during the presentation, the General Manager, Zenith General Insurance Limited, Mrs. Dolapo Olatayo Talabi, challenged students to recognise their present academic experiences as the foundation for future achievements.

She engaged students at Alimosho Junior Grammar School, in an interactive session around the theme, “Prepared for Success,” encouraging them to develop habits that would position them to take advantage of opportunities.

She described the classroom, textbooks, assignments and everyday choices students make as essential parts of their preparation for the future.

Explaining the rationale behind the donation, Head of Corporate Communications at Zenith General Insurance Limited, Hashim Okunbor, said the company regarded children as the foundation of the nation’s future and considered investment in education essential to sustainable community development.