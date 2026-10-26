Tinubu Mourns as Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Loses 96-year Old Mother 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State was at the weekend thrown into mourning, following the death of Prof. Kamene Okonjo, mother of the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The renowned sociologist and matriarch of the Umu Obi Obahai royal family, who is also the mother of the kingdom’s traditional ruler, Dr Ifechukwude Anishi Okonjo II, died on Friday at the age of 96.

She was also the wife of the late Obi of the kingdom, Prof. Chukwuka Okonjo, the immediate past traditional ruler of Ogwashi-Uku, with whom she shared 66 years of marriage.

The Palace Secretary, Ifeakanachukwu Emordi, in a statement yesterday, said the royal family was mourning an exceptional woman whose life was marked by intellectual brilliance, humility, compassion and commitment to humanity.

He described the late professor as an internationally recognised sociologist who distinguished herself through her academic achievements, intellectual contributions and lifelong advocacy for women’s rights and empowerment.

“She was a woman of exceptional intellect, yet possessed a rare gentleness of spirit, humility and grace that endeared her to everyone privileged to know her,” he said.

The palace secretary noted that her achievements transcended Ogwashi-Uku and Nigeria, earning her international recognition and respect within academic and intellectual circles.

He described her as an embodiment of scholarship, womanhood, motherhood and service to society.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Okonjo was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as a pillar of the royal family, the statement added.

Emordi added that her wisdom, kindness, quiet strength, and exemplary character would remain an enduring source of inspiration for future generations.

“While we mourn her passing, we celebrate a life exceptionally well lived,” he added.

He maintained that the deceased left a lasting legacy of scholarship, service, family values, and advocacy for the dignity and advancement of women.

The royal family expressed confidence in its Christian faith, saying it drew comfort from the belief that she was resting peacefully with the Lord after completing her earthly journey with grace and distinction.

It also extended its condolences to the reigning Obi of Ogwashi-Uku and to the deceased’s children, including Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, Dr. Njideka Okonjo-Udochi, Prince Onyema Okonjo and Prince Chichi Okonjo, as well as their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the wider Okonjo family.

It urged the people of Ogwashi-Uku to join the royal family in celebrating the late professor’s life and legacy.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu yesterday extended his heartfelt condolences to the Okonjo royal family of Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, on the passing of their matriach.

He described the deceased as a distinguished scholar, a champion of women’s empowerment, and a revered matriarch.

The President, in a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, particularly commiserated with her daughter, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the WTO; other family members, and the people of Ogwashi-Uku over the loss of their beloved mother, matriarch, and community leader.

Tinubu described Okonjo’s passing as the loss of an accomplished academic whose life was defined by intellectual distinction, service to humanity, and an enduring commitment to advancing women and society.

The President acknowledged her contributions to scholarship and her inspiring example as a woman who combined professional excellence with dedication to family, community, and the preservation of traditional institutions.

Tinubu prayed that the Almighty God will grant the departed eternal rest and comfort the family and all who mourn her passing.