Sanwo-Olu: Why Opebi-Odoiya Alaro Bridge Yet to Open, Pays Unscheduled Visit 

•Says cane monument 80 per cent installed

•Vows bridge will receive traffic before Yuletide

Motorists will enjoy a new commuting experience on the recently completed Opebi-Odoiya Alaro Bridge once the additional monument being fitted to the structure is complete, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said.

Sanwo-Olu made an unscheduled visit, yesterday, to the bridge to personally review work progress on the installation of the 25-metre steel ornament by Julius Berger, raising concerns about further delays in the construction.

The governor said although the iconic monument was not part of the original design of the bridge, noted that the architectural design was conceived during the last stage of the project’s construction, which, he said, delayed its immediate opening to traffic.

He pleaded with Lagosians to exercise a little more patience in order to allow for a safe installation of the monument, which, he said, would not only preserve the local heritage of the site but also enhance the bridge’s architectural aesthetics.

“In a recent media gathering, I mentioned that the newly completed Opebi-Odoiya Alaro Bridge would be open to traffic at the end of September based on the work plan I was briefed.

“But, we are approaching the end of October and the work is yet to be completed. As a responsible governor, I needed to come and find out personally what caused the delay and the issues around the work.

“My purpose of bringing the media men to the site is to enable the public see the size and enormousness of the architectural design we are trying to fix on the bridge.

“The monument is to replicate the craft which this site has been known for, which is a cane market. The steel ornament is to replicate the four hands of cane weaving and reflect the history of the vocation which the site is known for.

“Engineering designs are about innovation and ensuring that the designs are unique. This is a site where we are installing about 300 tonnes of steel at about 25 metres high. Each of the steel hands has four components, three have been fully assembled and installed.

“Installation of the final steel hand will start. This is an extreme engineering process. We must ensure that the steels are safely fitted before the infrastructure is open to traffic. That is why I have come to the site myself.

“The work is at 80 per cent completion. The construction work will require few more days to allow the fourth steel beam to be installed.

“After this, other proposed features on the project will be added and make the entire infrastructure an iconic piece that will reflect what Lagos truly stands for.

“This bridge will be an additional landmark infrastructure built in Lagos. If we have waited this long to ensure we deliver a bridge that every Lagosian will be proud of, we cannot short-change ourselves.”

Sanwo-Olu praised officials of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and the construction workers for accelerating the monument installation, while urging them to enhance the speed of work.

The Governor assured Lagosians that the bridge would be part of the infrastructure that would be used during the Yuletide.

“Over time, I can imagine how this whole project would beautify the entire corridor. This bridge will not only provide new commuting experience for Lagos motorists, it would also be a new site for recreation, tourism and a place of heritage,” Sanwo-Olu said.