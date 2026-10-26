  • Monday, 26th October, 2026

SAHCO Affirms Importance of Collaboration in Growth of Air Cargo

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Chinedu Eze

The Chairman of Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) PLC, Dr Taiwo Afolabi has emphasized the critical need for robust stakeholder collaboration, mutual trust, and shared responsibility to drive the growth, efficiency, and global competitiveness of Nigeria’s aviation cargo industry. 

He spoke at SAHCO Plc Cargo Stakeholders Forum held in Ikeja, Lagos recently.

 Afolabi, who was represented by the Managing Director of the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) PLC, Mrs. Adenike Aboderin highlighted that the air cargo sector plays a vital role in facilitating international trade, connecting markets, and supporting broader economic development.

He affirmed that SAHCO’s success is inextricably linked to the cooperation of every stakeholder within the value chain, from airlines and freight forwarders to regulatory agencies, cargo agents, importers, exporters, and other service providers. 

To meet the evolving demands of the global economy, Afolabi shared that SAHCO has continuously invested in cutting-edge technology, modern equipment, and infrastructure.

He explained that the recent enhancement of its equipment includes the introduction of a new dual-view X-ray machine for advanced cargo screening, an exclusive Trace Detection (ETB) machine for identifying potential exclusive traces, a 16-ton forklift to handle heavy and oversized consignments, and specialized cold-chain handling capabilities designed for temperature-sensitive cargo like pharmaceuticals and perishables.

 Afolabi said “The air cargo sector plays a vital role in facilitating international trade, connecting markets, supporting businesses, and contributing to economic development. In today’s interconnected global economy, the speed, reliability, security, and efficiency of cargo operations are critical to the competitiveness of businesses and the growth of our nation.”

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