Recapitalisation: Mutual Benefits Strengthens Position as Protection Partner for Nigerians

Ebere Nwoji

With huge success recorded in the recent recapitalisation exercise in the insurance industry, Mutual Benefits Assurance said it has been well positioned for sustainable growth while strengthening its role as a trusted protection partner to Nigerians.

Commenting on the development, Managing Director/CEO of Mutual Benefit, Femi Asenuga said: “For over three decades, Nigerians have entrusted Mutual Benefits with what matters most to them. This includes their families, businesses, assets and financial futures. That trust is both our greatest privilege and our greatest responsibility. Our recapitalisation strengthens the foundation from which we can serve our customers better, innovate more meaningfully and build sustainably for the future.”

According to him, for Mutual Benefits, the significance of recapitalisation goes beyond meeting a regulatory requirement. It provides a stronger platform to deepen investment in products, technology, customer experience and service capabilities, while responding to the evolving financial protection needs of Nigerians.

He said the company’s portfolio spanned to Non-Life and Life Assurance solutions covering key areas including Motor, Home, Marine, Fire & Special Perils, Travel and Group Life Insurance, among others, as well as a suite of solutions supporting children’s education, retirement, savings and investment.

“As customers increasingly expect greater convenience and accessibility, Mutual Benefits is also accelerating its digital transformation, strengthening its online platforms and customer journeys to make insurance easier to access and interact with. The company is equally placing renewed emphasis on customer experience, with a focus on improving engagement and service delivery across the customer journey,” Asenuga stated.

He further stated that the ambition of Mutual Benefit was not simply to grow bigger, but to become better for the customers.

He added, “Every investment we make in technology, people, products and service must ultimately translate into greater convenience, stronger value and greater confidence for the people and businesses we serve.”